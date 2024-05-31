Senior Bowl launches online auction to improve Mobile County’s Youth Park Leagues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl opened an online auction on Wednesday with donated items from NFL teams, and all proceeds will go toward funding facilities and equipment upgrades at football-playing parks across Mobile County.

Items that will be auctioned off include signed jerseys from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Other items that will be auctioned off include autographed footballs from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Each item donated for the fundraiser comes with an authenticity certificate from the corresponding NFL team.

The auction went live on Wednesday and will go through Saturday, June 29.

You can begin bidding on items online.

