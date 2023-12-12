The Senior Bowl invites have been sent out and the Aggie will be represented well
The regular season is over and bowl season is approaching. While the Aggies piece together a staff and team to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has sent out their invites.
Not only did they request the presence of seniors across the NCAA, but they also named their Reese’s Senior Bowl All-American Team. You guessed it, Edgerrin Cooper was named to the All-Defensive team, and Ainias Smith was named to the All-Specialists Team as a returner.
Along with those two being invited, Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson were also extended the invitation. As of December 12th, Jackson, Robinson, and Smith have accepted and will be on the field in Mobile, Alabama.
To see what the Senior Bowl is all about, you can check out the information in the statement below:
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.
Congratulations to the invites and we wish them the best when they compete on February 3rd on the NFL network.
Texas A&M received four invites to Reese's Senior Bowl
👏👏👏 #GigEm #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/HmtfPu7K36
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 4, 2023
Layden Robinson has accepted
OFFICIAL! OL Layden Robinson @d_robinson78 from @AggieFootball has accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl! #GigEm 👍#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/q2Z18jI5G6
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2023
Ainias Smith has accepted
OFFICIAL! WR Ainias Smith @ainias_smith from @AggieFootball has accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl! #GigEm👍#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/ouCGXiUHvC
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 9, 2023
Ainias Smith was named to All-Specialists Team as a returner.
Congratulations to all those selected to the 2023 Senior Bowl All-American Team! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️
SPECIALISTS
K @WillReichard
P Tory Taylor
LS @PBowdenSnaps
Return Specialist @ainias_smith pic.twitter.com/oeoqDsXoRs
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 8, 2023
Edgerrin Cooper was named to the All-Defensive team
Congratulations to all those selected to the 2023 Senior Bowl All-American Team! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️
DEFENSE
DL @Johnny5Newton
DL @TvondreSweat
DL @JaredVerse1
DL @laiatu_latu
LB @payton_wilson21
LB @edgerrincooper1
LB @cedthr33
DB @T_Nubin27
DB @jaylinsimp
DB… pic.twitter.com/EBd5s49lQq
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 8, 2023
McKinnley Jackson has accepted
BOOM! DL McKinnley Jackson @macfrmGSF_ from @AggieFootball has accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl! #GigEm👍#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/5qzUhWrJa9
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 11, 2023