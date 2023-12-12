The Senior Bowl invites have been sent out and the Aggie will be represented well

The regular season is over and bowl season is approaching. While the Aggies piece together a staff and team to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has sent out their invites.

Not only did they request the presence of seniors across the NCAA, but they also named their Reese’s Senior Bowl All-American Team. You guessed it, Edgerrin Cooper was named to the All-Defensive team, and Ainias Smith was named to the All-Specialists Team as a returner.

Along with those two being invited, Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson were also extended the invitation. As of December 12th, Jackson, Robinson, and Smith have accepted and will be on the field in Mobile, Alabama.

To see what the Senior Bowl is all about, you can check out the information in the statement below:

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.

Congratulations to the invites and we wish them the best when they compete on February 3rd on the NFL network.

