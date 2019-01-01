Senior Bowl invites: 49ers to get up-close look at top edge rushers
There were not many available options a year ago as the 49ers looked to upgrade their deficient pass rush.
Things are looking a lot better this year. And the 49ers will get a close look this month at some of the top players available when they coach the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
"There's good pass rushers in this draft," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "I think that's a strength of this draft. That will be. Everyone is looking for those guys, so I think we're excited. Everybody is excited for that."
Josh Allen (Kentucky) is generally rated as one of top pass rushers and a likely top-five selection. Allen will take part in the Senior Bowl, along with other projected first-round picks Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), Zach Allen (Boston College) and Jaylon Ferguson (Louisiana Tech).
Josh Allen entered Tuesday's Citrus Bowl with 14 sacks this season. Sweat had 22 sacks over his final two college seasons. Ferguson led college football with 17.5 sacks.
The 49ers will coach the South team, while the Raiders will coach the North team. The participants will be divided into two teams and the rosters will be announced on Jan. 16.
"I think it gives Kyle and his staff what you covet," Lynch said. "You covet time and in this game, we're not looking for rocket scientists. We're looking for guys that can play football. We get to see them learn football and apply it to the field. You get to see them in that setting and I think it's invaluable."
The 49ers coached the Senior Bowl in 2006, '07 and '08 under Mike Nolan. The club ended up selecting Senior Bowl players Joe Staley and Patrick Willis in the first round of the 2007 draft.
Bill Walsh and his staff coached in 1981. Eric Wright was one of the players that season, and became a huge contributor as the 49ers won the Super Bowl that season.
Here is list of players who have accepted invitations to play in this year's Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday, Jan. 26:
QB Ryan Finley, North Carolina State, 6-4, 212
QB Will Grier, West Virginia, 6-2, 223
QB Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225
QB Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 203
QB Gardner Minshew II, Washington State, 6-2, 220
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 215
QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern, 6-4, 226
RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple, 5-11, 215
RB Myles Gaskin, Washington, 5-10, 193
RB Karan Higdon, Michigan, 5-10, 202
RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State, 5-11, 205
RB LJ Scott, Michigan State, 6-1, 226
RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame, 5-11, 215
FB Alec Ingold, Wisconsin, 6-2, 242
FB Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, 6-4, 274
WR Tyre Brady, Marshall, 6-3, 206
WR Travis Fulgham , Old Dominion, 6-3, 215
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri, 6-3, 200
WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor, 6-4, 229
WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo, 6-2, 210
WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson, 5-10, 180
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210
WR David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 210
WR Jaylen Smith, Louisville, 6-4, 223
WR Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado, 6-0, 184
TE Alizé Mack, Notre Dame, 6-5, 247
TE Foster Moreau, LSU, 6-6, 256
TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State, 6-5, 250
TE Dax Raymond, Utah State, 6-5, 250
TE Drew Sample, Washington, 6-5, 251
TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College, 6-5, 260
T Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, 6-5, 321
T Dennis Daley, South Carolina, 6-6, 324
T Nate Davis, Charlotte, 6-3, 311
T Andre Dillard, Washington State, 6-5, 306
T Chuma Edoga, USC, 6-4, 295
T Tytus Howard, Alabama State, 6-6, 311
T Kaleb McGary, Washington, 6-8, 324
T Dalton Risner, Kansas State, 6-5, 308
T Max Scharping, Northern Illinois, 6-6, 320
G B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State, 6-5, 340
G Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 315
G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 310
G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-4, 310
G Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 313
G Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 303
C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State, 6-3, 300
C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State, 6-4, 310
DE Zach Allen, Boston College, 6-5, 285
DE Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 249
DE L.J. Collier, TCU, 6-4, 276
DE John Cominsky, Charleston, 6-5, 275
DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech, 6-5, 262
DE Carl Granderson, Wyoming, 6-5, 261
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia, 6-4, 280
DE Charles Omenihu, Texas, 6-6, 275
DE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion, 6-4, 255
DT Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-2, 286
DT Greg Gaines , Washington, 6-2, 316
DT Dontavius Russell, Auburn, 6-3, 320
DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois, 6-2, 310
DT Gerald Willis III, Miami, 6-3, 300
DT Renell Wren, Arizona State, 6-6, 297
OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260
OLB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State, 6-2, 230
OLB Chase Hansen, Utah, 6-3, 230
OLB Jalen Jelks, Oregon, 6-6, 245
OLB Christian Miller, Alabama, 6-4, 244
OLB Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245
OLB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame, 6-2, 233
OLB D'Andre Walker , Georgia, 6-3, 245
OLB Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 255
ILB Te'Von Coney, Notre Dame, 6-1, 240
ILB Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 246
ILB Bobby Okereke, Stanford, 6-3, 234
ILB Germaine Pratt, North Carolina State, 6-3, 240
ILB Cameron Smith, USC, 6-2, 250
CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn, 6-0, 204
CB Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195
CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston, 6-4, 203
CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky, 6-3, 206
CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 201
CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple, 6-2, 190
S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215
S Nasir Adderley, Delaware, 6-0, 200
S Marquise Blair, Utah, 6-2, 195
S Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201
S Will Harris, Boston College, 6-2, 210
S Darnell Savage , Maryland, 5-11, 200
S Marvell Tell III, USC, 6-2, 195
S Juan Thornhill, Virginia, 6-0, 210
S Darius West, Kentucky, 6-0, 210
S Khari Willis, Michigan State, 6-0, 215
K Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 214
K Cole Tracy , LSU, 5-11, 188
P Jake Bailey, Stanford, 6-2, 202
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, 6-2, 220
LS Dan Godsil, Indiana, 6-4, 233
LS Nick Moore, Georgia, 6-3, 250