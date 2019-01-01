Senior Bowl invites: 49ers to get up-close look at top edge rushers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

There were not many available options a year ago as the 49ers looked to upgrade their deficient pass rush.

Things are looking a lot better this year. And the 49ers will get a close look this month at some of the top players available when they coach the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"There's good pass rushers in this draft," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "I think that's a strength of this draft. That will be. Everyone is looking for those guys, so I think we're excited. Everybody is excited for that."

Josh Allen (Kentucky) is generally rated as one of top pass rushers and a likely top-five selection. Allen will take part in the Senior Bowl, along with other projected first-round picks Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), Zach Allen (Boston College) and Jaylon Ferguson (Louisiana Tech).

Josh Allen entered Tuesday's Citrus Bowl with 14 sacks this season. Sweat had 22 sacks over his final two college seasons. Ferguson led college football with 17.5 sacks.

The 49ers will coach the South team, while the Raiders will coach the North team. The participants will be divided into two teams and the rosters will be announced on Jan. 16.

"I think it gives Kyle and his staff what you covet," Lynch said. "You covet time and in this game, we're not looking for rocket scientists. We're looking for guys that can play football. We get to see them learn football and apply it to the field. You get to see them in that setting and I think it's invaluable."

The 49ers coached the Senior Bowl in 2006, '07 and '08 under Mike Nolan. The club ended up selecting Senior Bowl players Joe Staley and Patrick Willis in the first round of the 2007 draft.

Story continues

Bill Walsh and his staff coached in 1981. Eric Wright was one of the players that season, and became a huge contributor as the 49ers won the Super Bowl that season.

Here is list of players who have accepted invitations to play in this year's Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday, Jan. 26:

QB Ryan Finley, North Carolina State, 6-4, 212

QB Will Grier, West Virginia, 6-2, 223

QB Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225

QB Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 203

QB Gardner Minshew II, Washington State, 6-2, 220

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 215

QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern, 6-4, 226

RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple, 5-11, 215

RB Myles Gaskin, Washington, 5-10, 193

RB Karan Higdon, Michigan, 5-10, 202

RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State, 5-11, 205

RB LJ Scott, Michigan State, 6-1, 226

RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame, 5-11, 215

FB Alec Ingold, Wisconsin, 6-2, 242

FB Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, 6-4, 274

WR Tyre Brady, Marshall, 6-3, 206

WR Travis Fulgham , Old Dominion, 6-3, 215

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri, 6-3, 200

WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor, 6-4, 229

WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo, 6-2, 210

WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson, 5-10, 180

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210

WR David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 210

WR Jaylen Smith, Louisville, 6-4, 223

WR Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado, 6-0, 184

TE Alizé Mack, Notre Dame, 6-5, 247

TE Foster Moreau, LSU, 6-6, 256

TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State, 6-5, 250

TE Dax Raymond, Utah State, 6-5, 250

TE Drew Sample, Washington, 6-5, 251

TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College, 6-5, 260

T Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, 6-5, 321

T Dennis Daley, South Carolina, 6-6, 324

T Nate Davis, Charlotte, 6-3, 311

T Andre Dillard, Washington State, 6-5, 306

T Chuma Edoga, USC, 6-4, 295

T Tytus Howard, Alabama State, 6-6, 311

T Kaleb McGary, Washington, 6-8, 324

T Dalton Risner, Kansas State, 6-5, 308

T Max Scharping, Northern Illinois, 6-6, 320

G B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State, 6-5, 340

G Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 315

G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 310

G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-4, 310

G Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 313

G Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 303

C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State, 6-3, 300

C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State, 6-4, 310

DE Zach Allen, Boston College, 6-5, 285

DE Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 249

DE L.J. Collier, TCU, 6-4, 276

DE John Cominsky, Charleston, 6-5, 275

DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech, 6-5, 262

DE Carl Granderson, Wyoming, 6-5, 261

DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia, 6-4, 280

DE Charles Omenihu, Texas, 6-6, 275

DE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion, 6-4, 255

DT Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-2, 286

DT Greg Gaines , Washington, 6-2, 316

DT Dontavius Russell, Auburn, 6-3, 320

DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois, 6-2, 310

DT Gerald Willis III, Miami, 6-3, 300

DT Renell Wren, Arizona State, 6-6, 297

OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260

OLB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State, 6-2, 230

OLB Chase Hansen, Utah, 6-3, 230

OLB Jalen Jelks, Oregon, 6-6, 245

OLB Christian Miller, Alabama, 6-4, 244

OLB Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245

OLB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame, 6-2, 233

OLB D'Andre Walker , Georgia, 6-3, 245

OLB Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 255

ILB Te'Von Coney, Notre Dame, 6-1, 240

ILB Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 246

ILB Bobby Okereke, Stanford, 6-3, 234

ILB Germaine Pratt, North Carolina State, 6-3, 240

ILB Cameron Smith, USC, 6-2, 250

CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn, 6-0, 204

CB Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195

CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston, 6-4, 203

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky, 6-3, 206

CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 201

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple, 6-2, 190

S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215

S Nasir Adderley, Delaware, 6-0, 200

S Marquise Blair, Utah, 6-2, 195

S Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201

S Will Harris, Boston College, 6-2, 210

S Darnell Savage , Maryland, 5-11, 200

S Marvell Tell III, USC, 6-2, 195

S Juan Thornhill, Virginia, 6-0, 210

S Darius West, Kentucky, 6-0, 210

S Khari Willis, Michigan State, 6-0, 215

K Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 214

K Cole Tracy , LSU, 5-11, 188

P Jake Bailey, Stanford, 6-2, 202

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, 6-2, 220

LS Dan Godsil, Indiana, 6-4, 233

LS Nick Moore, Georgia, 6-3, 250



































































































































































































