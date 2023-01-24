This year’s Senior Bowl is important for the Commanders’ coaching staff

The Reese’s Senior Bowl adopted a different format for 2023. Instead of two entire NFL coaching staffs coaching each team, the head coaches will act in an advisory role to different assistants throughout the NFL to promote professional development.

The new format is also good for the players. Every Senior Bowl participant will have the opportunity to work with coaches from staffs around the NFL, not one specific team. Yes, every team will be heavily represented at practice each day, but the chance for coaches to work closely with players can benefit teams and players.

The Washington Commanders will have four coaches in the game, with franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan among them. Kerrigan will coach the defensive line for the National team. Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton and assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs will also coach in the game.

This will be a good opportunity for Washington’s coaching staff. You have full-time assistants working with specific position groups. The coaches see how these players work every day, if they’re coachable, see their strengths and weaknesses and most importantly, compete.

When we look back at past Washington draft classes, the current roster is littered with players who played in Mobile. Last year alone, quarterback Sam Howell, running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Cole Turner and guard Chris Paul all participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Dotson looks like a future star, while Robinson established himself as a clear No. 1 running back late in 2022. Howell showed promise in his final start and has the chance to win the starting quarterback job in 2023. Paul started the last game, showing promise, while injuries limited Turner after a solid start to training camp.

Star wideout Terry McLaurin is also a Senior Bowl alum.

Washington needs help on the offensive line. Wharton, along with Jarrod James, will coach the National team’s offensive line. There are some intriguing prospects among that group.

Story continues

Don’t be surprised if the Commanders leave Mobile with an idea of some offensive linemen they like in April’s NFL draft.

Washington appears fairly set at running back, but Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will enter the final year of their contracts in 2023. Don’t be surprised if the Commanders add a running back later in the draft. King will have a good look at four talented prospects.

OFFENSE – Roster of RBs on the National Team coached by @Commanders Assistant RB Coach Jennifer King @JenniferKing5 #HTTC #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/J1WaZ2yNPf — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 19, 2023

The Senior Bowl is always a fun time, as it’s the unofficial kickoff to draft season. For Washington, head coach Ron Rivera and his staff have an opportunity to add some talented and experienced players that can help the Commanders in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire