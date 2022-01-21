Senior Bowl had just 4 players decline invites for the 2022 game

When the Detroit Lions coach the American team in the upcoming Senior Bowl, the roster will be stacked with many of the top seniors who will be looking to further their football careers in the NFL. Lions coach Dan Campbell and his staff will get a long look at a lot of quality talents in the week of practices.

One of the reasons why is because of the work done by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. In an interview with the Detroit Lions Podcast this week, Nagy revealed that nearly every eligible senior they wanted to play in the game accepted their offer.

Only four players declined their Senior Bowl invitations.

“There’s only three seniors that declined the invite,” Nagy said. “No four–four. Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, Chris Olave the receiver from Ohio State and Jordan Davis the nose tackle from Georgia. And then an offensive lineman from Ohio State, Thayer Munford.”

Nagy did note that the Senior Bowl could lose some players due to injuries and fatigue from the bowl season.

“We have a number of players who are really banged up from playing in bowl games,” Nagy admitted.

The Senior Bowl will be on the NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET following a week of practices in Mobile, Alabama.