Senior Bowl executive director believes LSU would make a mistake to let Billy Napier leave

As the LSU Tigers search feels like it is coming to a close, everyone has an opinion on the matter. The names being mentioned are Dave Aranda, Billy Napier, and Matt Campbell, more often than not.

We have profiled both Aranda and Napier. Both coaches have ties to the area. Napier being the head coach of UL-Lafayette since 2018 and Aranda was the defensive coordinator for LSU from 2016-19. The latter helped lead the Tigers to a national championship along with Joe Burrow and Joe Brady. Napier has compiled a record of 31-4 over the last three seasons in the state of Louisiana.

With the Florida Gators’ recent firing of Dan Mullen, it seems a new contender has entered the ring for the possibility of hiring Napier. If you ask the Senior Bowl’s executive director Jim Nagy, it would be a mistake to let him leave the state.

If LSU lets Florida come into Louisiana and grab Billy Napier without making a serious push for him it could be end up being a serious miscalculation. Napier is ready for a big job and he already has great relationships with HS coaches in the state. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 23, 2021

Napier was recently named one of the possible candidates by our colleagues at Gators Wire, along with multiple reports stating there is interest in the Ragin Cajuns’ head coach. Nagy is correct on the relationships with coaches in the state of Louisiana, however, LSU recruits itself as the only Power Five school in the state. It could create a pipeline into the state for Florida.

Could Florida and athletic director Scott Stricklin be the ones who finally convince him to leave the Bayou and head to the Swamp?

