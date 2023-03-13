Senior Bowl director praises Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

There are several events in the NFL offseason that are most important for teams when it comes to the NFL draft. Right at the top of the list is the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Specifically, the week or practice leading up to the game. Every team and head coach approaches things differently but few take more advantage than Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy backed this up when he sent out the tweet below, talking about Tomlin’s commitment to observing practice. He also shared a video of Tomlin right in the middle of an offensive line drill.

Pittsburgh has had far more hits than misses when it comes to the draft and it is this level of commitment to the process that helps make it happen. 2023 will be the first draft of Tomlin’s tenure where he won’t have general manager Kevin Colbert at his side. This time around it will be a combination of Tomlin along with Omar Khan and Andy Weidl putting together the Steelers draft board in this all-important offseason.

No NFL head coach takes advantage of @seniorbowl more than #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. Here’s Tomlin in middle of OL Indy period. 👀 We asked one HC: Why don’t all head coaches clear 3 days off their schedule to see over 40% of all drafted players? HC’s response: “They’re lazy” pic.twitter.com/usiTLqP0wm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 12, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Barstool Sports goes with the legacy pick for the Steelers in new mock draft 2023 NFL draft: 3 things the Bears/Panthers trade means for the Steelers Former Steelers LB offers up his top inside linebackers in the NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire