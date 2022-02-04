Senior Bowl Day 3: Weapons Review

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - The object of Senior Bowl practice is to have all the players compete on an equal playing field. You have players from Power 5 schools, Group of 5 schools, FCS, and Division II all here competing to show what they can do to NFL scouts. Most of what you see from Mobile is affirmation of what you see on tape, but there are instances where a player hasn't been able to show his full potential for one reason or another. This group of weapons (RB, WR, TE) is no exception.

Whether it be limited playing time, style of offense limiting opportunities, or other elements, some players don't get the shine that others do when they have the talent. The Senior Bowl puts everyone on the same level playing field and opportunities to shine.

Five players have really stood out above the rest among those three position groups:

Florida RB Dameon Pierce

In his college career, Pierce only had 374 touches but it had nothing to do with his talent. Former head coach Dan Mullen loved to rotate his backs in Gainesville to keep them fresh. Pierce popped on film, averaging close to six yards per carry and one touchdown per 7.7 carries. Pierce has acquitted himself well this week, especially in pass protection and catching the football. He was a member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List having a registered squat of 705lbs and it showed in how well he anchored in pass protection. Pierce also excelled in route-running drills, showing the ability to drop his hips and explode out of breaks to create separation. Pierce is going to be a steal for somebody in the middle rounds and he doesn't have a lot of wear and tear on the tires.

Missouri RB Tyler Badie

The best word to describe the former Missouri Tiger? Slippery.

Measuring at just 5'7" tall, Badie doesn't have the stature that you would like to see from a top running back, but in today's game, having two good ones is arguably more important than having one great one. Badie has been excellent all week long, especially with his receiving ability and staying patient with his rushes in 11 on 11 drills. Badie showed consistent separation and great hands catching the football. In running drills, Badie had flashes of being untouchable. He keeps his pad level low and it makes him hard to wrap up. He also displayed a lot of patience down the field letting his blocks setup before hitting the hole. Badie is going to be a fantastic complementary back in the NFL for a decade.

NDSU WR Christian Watson

At NDSU, Watson wasn't afforded a lot of opportunities to thrive, having only caught 104 passes for the Bison. The lack of opportunities wasn't his fault, but rather the offense itself. They run a myriad of running concepts and prioritize their passing game with play-action deep shots. When he did get his opportunities, he thrived, showing off his rumored 4.3 speed. That speed was on full display, as was his ability to drop his hips in his breaks, and his excellent ball skills. The most impressive thing about his game was his run blocking ability. He did a great job sealing the edge on multiple occasions. Watson made himself a lot of money this week and potentially shot himself into the top 50.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Austin III arguably had the best week in Mobile from any receiver. While Watson flashed a lot of ability, Austin III was incredibly consistent and showed a lot of things that he wasn't asked to do at Memphis. The majority of his targets were manufactured, focusing on getting the ball into his hands rather than letting him get open. He displayed an explosive release package and defined moves at the top of the stem to help him gain separation, along with his excellent speed and burst. His most impressive element was his hands. He was catching balls all over the catch radius and making plays that normal receivers wouldn't come close to making. While his size is very reminiscent of Tavon Austin, Austin III is a much more complete receiver that will be able to thrive as a Z or in the slot.

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Going into the Senior Bowl, Ruckert was a guy that I thought was going to be a red-zone specialist in the league. He didn't appear to me that he had a lot of ability to naturally separate from coverage and felt like a Kyle Rudolph-type threat inside the 20. What he showed me this week was nothing short of excellent. He had to bow out after day two due to an unspecified issue, but those first two days were on another level. He was creating separation at the top of the stem, winning contested catches, and displayed great hands throughout. He made one catch on Tuesday that was likely the best of the week. Carson Strong threw the ball a little low and Ruckert reached down and scooped it off the ground making it look easy. His performance makes me think that there were too many cooks in the kitchen and there just weren't enough touches to go around for Ruckert with the Buckeyes.