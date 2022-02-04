Senior Bowl Day 3 recap

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - In a cruel twist of fate, Thursday's practice session was conducted indoors with no rain falling after Wednesday’s practice session was conducted outside in a downpour. Meteorologists, like draft analysts, get it wrong every now and again. But at least it provided us with three different sets of playing conditions -- three different sets of variables -- for the three days of practices following Tuesday's outdoor session conducted in dry, mid-60s weather. Let's talk about the standouts from Day 3 of the Senior Bowl.

Arizona State RB Rachaad White and Missouri RB Tyler Badie

This pair has jumped off the field all three practice days this week. Sometimes in subtle ways. LIke White’s patience and vision, or Badie’s ability to hide behind the offense line and cut a corner around the tackles to create a runway.

And sometimes in less subtle ways, such as when they’ve enjoyed the fruits of their labor while galloping downfield. I like both of these guys more today than I did on Monday.

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

A slot dynamo who consistently dominated the Mountain West over the past three years, Shakir posted 80.0-plus PFF overall grades and 88.0-plus receiving grades the past three years running.

Shakir doesn’t look like much, a hair over six-feet, a shade under 200 pounds, with unfortunately-short arms. But he’s an explosive athlete – twitchy, fast, and sudden – and a smooth operator on the prowl. He has so many FBS reps under his belt, and he’s learned a thing or two. Watch how often he drew deadly false steps out of his defender in college and punched the gas. Watch how easily he finds the holes in zone coverage and makes himself available to his quarterback.

Shakir is fabulous after the catch, very slippery, tough to get your hands on. If he finds himself as a starting NFL slot with a quarterback who excels at short and intermediate placement he’s going to be a YAC monster.

The one thing standing in his way are his hands. Shakir dropped 10 balls last year. He also has a tiny catch radius, and can be bumped off his route by feisty slots willing to risk playing up. Shakir wasn’t good in contested situations in college and won’t be in the NFL, either.

He needs to earn his separation/space -- shouldn't be a problem -- and corral it in space. The rest comes naturally. Certainly we saw that this week. The hands looked surer than they did in 2021 as well. Thursday was his best day of the week, a nice note to end the practice week on.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Nasty, ornery player who has drawn eyeballs all week. I thought today might have been his best all-around day of practices. A bully and a bulldozer, Penning mauled-out in the run game in 2021, with an unprecedented 99.9 run-blocking grade. He wants to bury his man in the dirt and very often succeeded, stacking up pancakes like a Waffle House.

He chooses violence each and every play. To, and sometimes through, the whistle. Earlier this week, Penning drew gasps from the crowd when he whipped Isaiah Thomas into Desmond Ridder’s knees. Luckily, Ridder immediately popped right back up.

Penning was penalized 16 times last season. Outside of stiff Mississippi State OL Scott Lashley (who had the same amount), that’s the most in this entire offensive line class (I have 180 OL prospects in this class in my database).

Seems weird for a dominant FCS player, right? More than a penalty per game? Penning wants to brawl, and he wants to steal your soul. When he starts losing a rep, he can get frustrated and lose discipline. Finding consistency and balance will be key. He nodded towards a step in that direction and an understanding of its necessity on Thursday. More highs, less of the lows.

Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Sanders has really grown on me this week. Earlier this week, he drew my eye on one-on-ones matched up against colossus Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele. Sanders terrorized him. And sure: Perhaps Sanders is best suited to these sorts of drills, seeing as though he’s 242 pounds with a game predicated on athleticism. And maybe you could say the opposite for Faalele looking at it from the other direction.

But Sanders carried it over to the team drills, where he had no such advantage. With a game built around burst, twitch and length, Sanders consistently threatens the edge with explosive initial steps. He’s shown the ability this week to get around the corner, snap off that edge, and get to huntin’.

You’re going to see Sanders on “Senior Bowl Winners” lists around the industry come Sunday.

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

I’ve talked or written about Winfrey each of the past three days. Thursday was more of the same – interior disruption from a giant ball of energy that will let you know he’s breached your walls each and every time.

Notes…

San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas, Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert, SMU WR Danny Gray, and Central Michigan OT Luke Goedeke have all been ruled out for the rest of the week and replaced on the Senior Bowl roster.

Sam Houston State WR Jequez Ezzard, Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams, Boston College TE Trae Berry, LSU OT Chasen Hines and Oregon S Verone McKinley III were called up to replace them.

I learned something interesting pertaining to the Senior Bowl's replacement thought process regarding one of the week's biggest stars at the competing exhibition across the country, the Shrine Game.

I also learned something regarding the Steelers' early preferences in this quarterback class.

Friday’s practice session is, as always, closed to the media. More of a game-specific, walk-through, casual sort of affair from that perspective ahead of Saturday’s game.

