Senior Bowl Day 2 recap

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - If you missed our Day 1 Senior Bowl intel report from Tuesday and want to catch up, click here. The entirety of Wednesday’s practice session was conducted in a downpour. Let’s dive into the notable performers from a very interesting -- and very soggy -- Day 2 of the Senior Bowl.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

I wrote extensively about Willis in Tuesday’s column, concluding: “There’s a real argument to be made that he helped his stock more than anyone today.” Incredibly, Willis upped the ante on Wednesday in the driving rain. Whereas his laser show on Tuesday was interspersed with a few over-shots, Wednesday’s rain seemed to clean him of accuracy issues – at least for one day.

This was a statement sort of day for Willis. For most of the rest of the day, in team drills, we saw the defense overwhelming the offense with some help from the unfavorable elements, the driving rain and wind. Not when Willis was under center.

In this context Willis added another datapoint in the argument that he has this class’ strongest arm: While other signal-callers saw accuracy and distance affected by the rain, Willis’ balls cut through the downpour undisturbed at velocity.

Willis also finally got the occasion, on Wednesday, to show off his wheels, leaving the pocket when he didn’t like a look and racing upfield with terrifying speed. According to The Athletic, Willis ran a 4.37 forty-yard dash during his sophomore year at Auburn.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Story continues

A receptions-machine who graded out well as a blocker in the Mountain West, McBride has acquitted himself well this week in Mobile. The receiving aspect of his game is a given – if he’s not the most skilled receiving tight end in the class, he’s certainly top-three – and he’s proven the concept for evaluators, running snappy routes, plucking the ball with his hands, coming down with it in traffic, and veering upfield with fluidity when possible.

What has impressed me has been the translation of his blocking, both in one-on-ones and also in team drills, mostly lined up in-line. Legitimate two-way tight ends are valuable properties indeed, and McBride is making the case that he’s indeed one of those. Certainly a Round 2 player. But could he slide into the end Round 1?

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Speaking of two-way tight ends, Ruckert is making a case this week that he should be considered amongst the best in this class in that category. As I said in Wednesday’s live dispatch from the stadium, Ruckert is having an enormous week.

And if I’m being honest, that has taken me by surprise. Ruckert was off my radar relative to other tight ends in this very deep positional group (last week, Jim Nagy called tight end the deepest position group at this year’s Senior Bowl).

Ruckert had a weird career at Ohio State. Over a full season, PFF never graded him higher than 72.0 (2000). His run-blocking grade of 68.3 last season was okay but nothing special. He was moved around more than most prospects in this positional class, playing 30.1% of his snaps inline, 38.7% in the slot and 9.7% out wide.

Because Ohio State had Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxson Smith Njiba, Ruckert was scarcely needed as an aerial weapon. He was never featured in that area of the game, his targets often coming on checkdowns. But over 39 targets last fall, Ruckert dropped only one target.

Ruckert has displayed extremely sticky hands in Mobile. He has also acquitted himself much better as a route-runner and as a run-blocker than I was expecting. He’s making himself money.

Houston DL Logan Hall

Hall continues to pop. He’s a clever, deceptive octopus of a three-technique, a long-levered 6-foot-5 interior player with a deep grab bag of disengagement machinations.

The biggest question surrounding his eval remains: Can he remain inside at 278 pounds? Likely he will need to add 15 pounds to make that feasible. But the easy immediate translation is as a 3-4 end.

Hall shouldn’t have any problem holding the line at the point of attack, and he’ll be able to go length-on-length with most tackles while trying to cross them up with his cunning and sudden hands.

Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey has become the defensive linemen that the offensive linemen in Mobile hope to avoid in one-on-one drills. He was a big winner in those again on Wednesday. Once again, the disruption carried over into the team portion.

Really like this prospect. Interior penetration wrecks offensive plans before they can begin. Winfrey projects as a guy who can provide it.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

On Tuesday, I listed Mafe among players that I thought underwhelmed. He did have some strong reps where his superlative athleticism shined. But too often, the raw side of his game was exposed, with Mafe playing on skates and losing his balance.

Interestingly, in horrible weather conditions on Wednesday, the balance issues disappeared and the god-move athleticism took over. Mafe got into the backfield with impunity during one stretch during Wednesday’s team drills.

Mafe is going to destroy the NFL Combine next month. A former Bruce Feldman Freak Lister, he boasts a reported 43-inch vertical with a 4.57 forty at a rocked-up 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. Any additional pass-rushing refinement and edge-setting stoutness Mafe can show this week will have a multiplying effect in April after he goes thermonuclear in Indianapolis.

South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare has stuck out with his unique combination of length and strength. At his core, he’s a bully. We got to see that right from the outset of Wednesday’s practice, which opened with a one-on-one challenge rep between SDSU TE Daniel Bellinger and Enagbare. Enagbare bulldozed Bellinger 10 yards backwards and planted him on his rear. Just to prove it wasn’t a fluke, he did it again.

During team drills, that length/strength dichotomy of Enagbare’s proved continually pesky. He’s got strong hands with those long levers, allowing him to perpetually retain his personal space and autonomy from offensive linemen who seek to get into his chest. In an edge class that is ridiculously stacked, don’t forget about this kid. Feels like he could start for many years in the NFL.

I'll be in Mobile all week posting thoughts and videos live from Senior Bowl practices. Follow along on Twitter!