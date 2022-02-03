Senior Bowl Day 2: DL Dominates

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - Coming down to Mobile is a fantastic experience. The new Hancock Whitney Stadium is really nice and the town offers a lot of really cool restaurants and aura. The one issue that always seems to show itself every year? The weather.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senior Bowl announced that they were going to have practice indoors only available to limited media and teams, preventing the majority of the media from attending due to space concerns. What they did do is have the players practice in the pouring rain and allow us to watch a second day of practice. Unfortunately, we weren't able to see everything that we were hoping to see. What the weather did give us was a great day from the defensive lineman.

Five players stood out in a big way on Wednesday.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

After struggling on Day 1, Mafe rebounded in a nice way. He was washed out far too often and has issues disengaging from blocks on pass rush reps. On Wednesday, Mafe looked exactly how I expected him to look this week. Mafe showed his repertoire of pass rush moves, able to win on the inside and around the edge. Early in practice, Mafe beat stud guard Zion Johnson on back-to-back reps showing his talent in getting to the quarterback. With an improved Day 3 and testing well at the combine, look for Mafe to rise up draft boards.

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey has been the most consistent interior rusher over the first two days. The 6'3" 303lb interior lineman is built like a freight train and has been just as difficult to stop. He has won with sheer power, violent hands, and quickness off the ball. Winfrey was able to win both rushing the passer and stopping the run and varied his plan of attack on each rep. This level of dominance is what I had hoped to see after accumulating 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

UConn DT Travis Jones

There isn't a whole lot to get excited about with Connecticut football, but Jones is one of those rare bright spots. The 6'4" 326lb Jones can play a little bit of zero and one technique and at a high level. Over the first two days, Jones was a sheer bully to anyone that was put in front of him. He was mauling lineman at the point of attack, including one rep where he knocked Michigan OL Andrew Steuber backwards nearly six yards with just one arm. Jones has the versatility to play in an even or an odd front and is trending to be a top-50 pick.

Houston DL Logan Hall

Hall is a very intriguing player. A hair under 6'6" and 278lbs, Hall has the ideal size to be an edge rusher but has excelled on the interior. Hall was a force to be reckoned with this week. In a two rep sequence, Hall pushed back Bernhard Raimann about six yards within a second of the snap. The following snap, he was double-teamed and was still able to move the other two lineman back while being completely stood up. Hall has insane raw power that he is able to use with ease and has the quickness to win on the inside and outside. With his size falling into that of a tweener, Hall's projection at the next level is a bit murky at the moment. Will teams want him to gain weight to play full time on the interior or be an edge rusher that sometimes plays on the interior? Either way, Hall can flat out ball.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Johnson has been the best player in Mobile this week and I don't think it's relatively close. I haven't seen Johnson lose one rep so far against a pretty good offensive line group. He wins in a variety of ways, but his tremendous length and power are what resonate the most. He was selected by head coach Duce Staley to do the final one-on-one with stud offensive lineman Darrian Kennard from Kentucky and he took him to the cleaners with a bull rush. When you watch his tape, these plays flash throughout but when you pair it with his dominance so far in Mobile, Johnson could make himself a top-10 selection come April.