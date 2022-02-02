Senior Bowl Day 1 takeaways: Eagles braintrust is here

Takeaways from Day 1 of Senior Bowl with Eagles braintrust in attendance originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MOBILE, Ala. — I woke up at 4 a.m. to start my journey to the Senior Bowl. Next year, remind me to fly in on Monday.

Anyway, the Senior Bowl is a fun event every year and this year shouldn’t be any different, especially since the Eagles have three first round picks.

1. The Eagles have drafted a ton of players from the Senior Bowl in recent years and they pay a lot of attention to this event. Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon, scouts and some other coaches are all down here for a couple days to watch the practices.

Howie and Nick came to my sideline, which I appreciate pic.twitter.com/xOewlZRkVc — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) February 1, 2022

2. If you take the Eagles at their word, they won’t be drafting a quarterback in the first round this year. But that won’t stop all eyes from watching the QBs this week. Aside from Matt Corral, all the top passers are here, including Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong, Sam Howell and Malik Willis.

Some ups and downs from those guys today. In the first practice, I thought Pickett had the most consistent day but Strong has an absolute rocket for an arm. And while Willis was wildly inconsistent, he showed off the top-notch talent that folks expected to see. My first impression was that Pickett was clearly the best of the bunch here.

3. In my latest mock draft, I had the Eagles taking Jermaine Johnson II from Florida State with the 19th overall pick. Based on the way he performed on Tuesday, I’m not even sure he’ll still be on the board that late. He had a tremendous first day, including this rep at the end of practice.

#Lions HC Duce Staley picked Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard and Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson for post-practice 1-on-1. Rep 1 winner: Johnson pic.twitter.com/fWCpMkMGnd — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2022

4. Aside from Johnson, several other defensive linemen had good showings on Day 1. A couple guys who caught my eye: Tyreke Smith (Ohio State), Neil Farrell (LSU).

Story continues

5. On the flip side of that, some of the better offensive linemen down here on Tuesday had uneven days. You know who didn’t? Zion Johnson from Boston College. He had a solid showing and even took some reps at center. We know the Eagles love OL versatility … and Jeff Stoutland was on hand to watch the workouts.

6. One of my biggest takeaways from Day 1 was just how talented the group of tight ends in Mobile are this year. Trey McBride (Colorado State), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Jeremy Rucker (Ohio State) and Greg Dulcich (UCLA) all stood out. The Eagles could use another tight end in their offense.

7. I was disappointed to see that three of the players I really wanted to watch this week pulled out of the Senior Bowl: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, Utah LB Devin Lloyd and Georgia running back James Cook. In fact, Lloyd might have been the player I wanted to watch most. Now, we'll have to wait until the Combine.

8. Every year at this event, we see smaller school athletes get to prove themselves against guys from conferences like the SEC and Big Ten. My favorite this week might be receiver Jalen Tolbert from FCS South Alabama. He had an 82-catch, 1,400-yard senior season and got off to a hot start in his home stadium on Tuesday. He had one smooth back shoulder catch that was very impressive.

9. If the Eagles are looking for a bruising running back to replace Jordan Howard, there are a couple in this year’s Senior Bowl. You might be more familiar with Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr., but also keep an eye on Florida’s Dameon Pierce. Pierce wasn’t used a ton by the Gators but is a tough runner. He ran with some authority and showed some burst to start the week.

10. North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson was a pleasant surprise to start the week. He’s probably more of a project but the 6-foot-4 receiver made some plays to start the week.

Nice job here by NDSUâ€™s Christian Watson in 1-on-1 drills pic.twitter.com/MWu92cdfw8 — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) February 1, 2022

Stupid Observation of the Day: At times on Tuesday, I was sweating and at other times I was freezing. Mobile during the Senior Bowl can change temperatures quickly.