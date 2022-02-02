Senior Bowl Day 1 recap

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - It was an eventful opening day of practice at the Senior Bowl, with several marquee names looking to improve their NFL Draft prospects in front of dozens of eagle-eyed scouts. Here's a recap of what I saw from down on field level, including a few players that already are making strong impressions:

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Have yourself a day! People need to understand what a high degree of difficulty Willis was facing heading into this event. Some of the criticisms he’ll face during this process as a whole were and are directly going against him in this event.

Willis comes from a playground-style offense at Liberty where he so often won outside of structure, with his legs, or using the threat of them to create space. But at postseason All-Star events, they aren’t going to allow quarterbacks in practice to leave the pocket (or take hits in general). The entire name of the game in these exhibitions is winning within structure.

Low and behold, Willis did. Mostly without use of his legs, and almost entirely within structure, with a whole-new set of characters around him (Carson Strong was throwing to two of his friends), Willis looked awesome.

The ball shot out of his hands – which, to be fair, it usually does (Willis’ 11.0% PFF big-time throw rate in 2011 dwarfs the 6.5% that Desmond Ridder and Bailey Zappe put up – no other top quarterback prospect cracked 6%). The touch downfield was great, with multiple throws eliciting “oohs” and “awws” from the crowd. That’s something we saw on film as well.

What was really impressive, then, was Willis’ meat-and-potatoes play within structure, going through progressions – at least for one day, he was zipping through them as well as Sam Howell – and working the short and intermediate sectors with the same verve we saw him attack deep at Liberty.

There’s a real argument to be made that he helped his stock more than anyone today. Willis was my QB1 entering the process. Certainly not a consensus take. If Willis keeps this up for the rest of the week, you’re going to see a lot more of that around the industry. The tools are absurd – easily the best in the class. And keep in mind: There are no sure things in this quarterback class. At some point, people are going to ask themselves: In lieu of a sure thing, why don’t we shoot the moon on a Josh Allen-ceiling?

Nevada QB Carson Strong

First off, Strong emphatically proved that reports of his arm strength were not exaggerated. The guy has a dang hose. If he ever went Jonathan Moxon and turned to the crowd and chucked it, the media in Mobile would scatter quicker than if Jim Nagy announced a free lunch buffet.

But the real boss move from Strong today came right at the beginning: He walked onto the field without the knee brace we were accustomed to seeing him in this season. Not only that, he moved around fine on Tuesday. In fact, he threw an absolute dime ball on the move to his left, a throw that would have made NFL broadcasters fawn. That certainly made up for an airmailed deep-ball down the near-sideline shortly before that.

Strong's never going to be Malik Willis on the hoof. I don't need to tell you that. But he didn’t appear to be the stone statue some had made him out to be, either. And the ditched knee brace gives you confidence that good news might be coming during medical checks at the NFL Combine.

These were not insignificant boxes for Strong to check.

WKU QB Bailey Zappe

A small note, but one worthy of mentioning, since it involves the biggest question mark of Zappe’s evaluation: Zappe’s arm looked a little more live in person than I thought it would. Not a howitzer, but certainly not a wet noodle. It’s early yet, and it was a small sample, but that was a good sign.

I noticed that Zappe was far more comfortable working the sidelines than the middle of the field today. He was snappy and on-time with the quick-out stuff. And he impressed with his deep-ball touch down the sidelines. It was over the intermediate area of the field where he glitched a few times in team drills and threw some worm-burners.

Long-term problem for a master student of the Air Raid? Or a one-off? Important question to answer. Since Zappe will never beat you outside of the pocket, if defenses aren't afraid of him over the middle, he's going to become pretty easy to defend.

Missouri RB Tyler Badie

Badie impressed with his agility between the tackles, and slipperiness outside them. He’s a patient back with skill and good hands. He just doesn’t like to block. He’s a fit for numerous NFL teams.

NDSU WR Christian Watson

Another big winner today. Trey Lance’s favorite toy from their days working together in Fargo, Watson came into this week seen by some as a one-trick pony, a 6-foot-4, 211-pounder who can take the top of the defense.

He can certainly do that. But on Tuesday, Watson did a bunch of other stuff as well. He released cleanly off the line. He ran crisp routes. He attacked the intermediate area of the field. He showed sticky hands. He showed toughness catching the ball in traffic.

One other underrated aspect of his game showed up: When long runs broke off, Watson invariably was downfield acting as the lead envoy. This was a staple of NDSU’s offense, and Watson was awesome at it: His 72.2 run-blocking grade last season was solidly above-average in this receiving class.

Not only all of that, but on the last play of team drills, Watson climbed the ladder in double-coverage and was very-obviously interfered with on a play that in the NFL would have drawn a 40-plus yard penalty.

Watson found a way to make a difference consistently on Tuesday – he’s begun chipping away at the narrative that he’s just a Marquez Valdes-Scantling one-utility deep-guy. If he keeps this up – and if he runs a high 4.3 or low 4.4 as has been rumored – he’s in play to go in the top-50.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin

Austin is a slippery, explosive pass-catcher that is hell to corral for defenses. But he didn’t make a ton of plays downfield in college, and he struggled in contested situations. Austin’s aDOT of 11.6 last season was below-average for the class, and his contested catch rate of 28.0 was putrid.

What impressed me today was Austin made plays that were the opposite of manufactured: in fact, he bailed his quarterbacks out a few times, adjusting to poorly-thrown balls and snatching the ball outside of his frame, or slamming on the breaks and grabbing it behind it behind his body.

This is a self-evident statement: The more Austin can catch the ball, the more damage he will inflict. Today was a good sign.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen is drawing buzz around Mobile – I heard his name from a small handful of people around the practice field today, all of whom like him. Today, you got the full Woolen grab-bag.

He’s a tool shed of physical gifts, but the consistency isn’t there yet. On his best plays, he’ll shut you down and let you know it – and that’s infectious. He had his teammates hooting and hollering a few different times with his erasure tactics with the ball in the air.

However, in one sequence, Woolen went from an impressive pass breakup to – on the very next rep – getting absolutely torched down the far sideline for an easy lollypop touchdown by the offense in one-on-ones.

If you want to bet on upside, he’s your guy. But there’s a lot of work to be done.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

My gosh is this kid disruptive. A do-it-all playmaker at Baylor, Pitre earned 80-plus PFF run defense grades each of the past three seasons while simultaneously being a pest in coverage. We saw the latter on display on Tuesday in one-on-ones.

He did have a few completed against him, but both were bitterly contested catches. Pitre is a junkyard dog. Today was part-and-parcel of what we saw on the field in Waco over the past three years. He’s undersized – a shade under 5-foot-11 and a shade under 200 pounds – but he’s got a place in the NFL.

I'll be in Mobile all week posting thoughts and videos live from Senior Bowl practices. Follow along on Twitter!