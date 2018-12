Senior Bowl commitment list includes QBs Grier, Minshew

The Senior Bowl roster was announced Wednesday. Here’s a look at the collegiate players who have committed to the weeklong NFL talent evaluation in Mobile, Alabama in January:

Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ryan Finley – N.C. State

Will Grier – West Virginia

Trace McSorley – Penn State

Gardner Minshew II – Washington State

Jarrett Stidham – Auburn

Clayton Thorson – Northwestern

Will Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games for West Virginia in the regular season. (AP)

Running backs

Myles Gaskin – Washington

Karan Higdon – Michigan

Alec Ingold – Wisconsin

Jalin Moore – Appalachian State

Trevon Wesco – West Virginia

Dexter Williams – Notre Dame

Tight ends

Alize Mack – Notre Dame

Foster Moreau – LSU

Josh Oliver – San Jose State

Dax Raymond – Utah State

Drew Sample – Washington

Tommy Sweeney – Boston College

Wide receivers

Tyre Brady – Marshall

Travis Fulgham – Old Dominion

Emanuel Hall – Missouri

Andy Isabella – Massachusetts

Anthony Johnson – Buffalo

Hunter Renfrow – Clemson

Deebo Samuel – South Carolina

David Sills V – West Virginia

Jaylen Smith – Louisville

Alex Wesley – Northern Colorado

Defensive backs

Johnathan Abram – Mississippi State

Nasir Adderley – Delaware

Corey Ballentine – Washburn

Marquise Blair – Utah

Mike Edwards – Kentucky

Will Harris – Boston College

Isaiah Johnson – Houston

Lonnie Johnson – Kentucky

Amani Oruwariye – Penn State

Darnell Savage – Maryland

Marvell Tell III – USC

Juan Thornhill – Virginia

Darius West – Kentucky

Khari Willis – Michigan State

Rock Ya-Sin – Temple

Defensive line

Story continues

Zach Allen – Boston College

LJ Collier – TCU

John Cominsky – Charleston (WV)

Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech

Carl Granderson – Wyoming

Jonathan Ledbetter – Georgia

Charles Omenihu – Texas

Dontavius Russell – Auburn

Khalen Saunders – Western Illinois

Gerald Willis III – Miami (Fla.)

Renell Wren – Arizona State

Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion

Linebackers

Josh Allen – Kentucky

Ben Banogu – TCU

Te’Veon Coney – Notre Dame

Terrill Hanks – New Mexico State

Chase Hansen – Utah

Jalen Jelks – Oregon

Bobby Okereke – Stanford

Germaine Pratt – N.C. State

Cameron Smith – USC

Drue Tranquill – Notre Dame

D’Andre Walker – Georgia

Chase Winovich – Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich has 12.5 sacks in the past two seasons. (AP)

Offensive Line

Beau Benzschawel – Wisconsin

Garrett Bradbury – N.C. State

Yodny Cajuste – West Virginia

Dennis Daley – South Carolina

Nate Davis – UNC Charlotte

Michael Deiter – Wisconsin

Andre Dillard – Washington State

Chuma Edoga – USC

Tytus Howard – Alabama State

Elgton Jenkins – Mississippi State

Chris Lindstrom – Boston College

Kaleb McGary – Washington

Ben Powers – Oklahoma

Dalton Risner – Kansas State

Dru Samia – Oklahoma

Max Scharping – Northern Illinois

Specialists

P Jake Bailey – Stanford

P Mitch Wishnowsky – Utah

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Packers assistant coach fired after tweet

• Team owner pays nearly $100K in Walmart layaway charges

• Ex-NFL star going to prison for attempted murder

• 49ers’ long snapper suspended for second PED violation