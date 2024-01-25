Advertisement

Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and many consider the Senior Bowl official start to draft season. Connor Rogers and Eric Froton will be in Mobile, Alabama for the star-studded event, so be sure to keep checking NBCSports.com for more Senior Bowl content.

Here is everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including rosters, coaches, history, process, alumni and more.

What is the purpose of the Senior Bowl?

"The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football, the rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round. Very little weight is given to a player’s hometown, connections to the Gulf Coast, high school recruiting rating, etc. More than anything else, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is committed to bringing America’s best collegiate talent to Mobile for a week of exposure to the NFL community, both on and off the field, and for those players to put on an unforgettable show in front of 40,000 loyal fans on Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday," according to SeniorBowl.com.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
How to watch: NFL Network

How are players selected for the Senior Bowl?

According to SeniorBowl.com, the eight-month process starts with Executive Director Phil Savage compiling names of returning starters and rising seniors who "meet the physical requirements to play professional football." Savage will write reports on a number of prospects to comprise the initial 400-player Senior Bowl Watch List, which comes out in August.

He will then make on-campus visits to see players in person during preseason training camps and continue making scouting trips and evaluating players through November. Savage will also consult with his contacts in the NFL.

At the end of October, the first round of 20 "automatic" invites go out and a few weeks later a group of 40 "priority" invites follow. By the start of December, a group of 40 "in-season" invites are sent out. The two 58-man rosters are then finalized between the conclusion of the regular season and the college bowl games. "Emergency" invites are used to fill any holes that are developed due to injury.

Who is eligible for the Senior Bowl?

For the first time ever, any underclassman granted eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft can be invited to play in the game.

Prior to this year, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree prior to Senior Bowl week could be asked to play in the game.

The rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.

Who will be coaching the 2024 Senior Bowl?

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be the head coaches of this year's Senior Bowl.

According to NFL.com, "This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up" format in which coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. Ulbrich and Williams were then selected by a group composed of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee."

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the list of 2024 accepted invites from SeniorBowl.com:

PLAYER

POSITION

SCHOOL

Bo Nix

QB

Oregon

Carter Bradley

QB

South Alabama

Joe Milton

QB

Tennessee

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

Washington

Michael Pratt

QB

Tulane

Sam Hartman

QB

Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler

QB

South Carolina

Cody Schrader

RB

Missouri

Dylan Laube

RB

New Hampshire

Emani Bailey

RB

TCU

Jawhar Jordan

RB

Louisville

Jaylen Wright

RB

Tennessee

Kimani Vidal

RB

Troy

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

USC

Rasheen Ali

RB

Marshall

Ray Davis

RB

Kentucky

Ainias Smith

WR

Texas A&M

Brenden Rice

WR

USC

Devontez Walker

WR

North Carolina

Jacob Cowing

WR

Arizona

Jamari Thrash

WR

Louisville

Javon Baker

WR

UCF

Jha'Quan Jackson

WR

Tulane

Johnny Wilson

WR

Florida State

Jordan Whittington

WR

Texas

Ladd McConkey

WR

Georgia

Luke McCaffrey

WR

Rice

Malachi Corley

WR

Western Kentucky

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

WR

Georgia

Ricky Pearsall

WR

Florida

Roman Wilson

WR

Michigan

Xavier Legette

WR

South Carolina

AJ Barner

TE

Michigan

Ben Sinnott

TE

Kansas State

Brevyn Spann-Ford

TE

Minnesota

Jaheim Bell

TE

Florida State

Jared Wiley

TE

TCU

Tanner McLachlan

TE

Arizona

Theo Johnson

TE

Penn State

Andrew Raym

OL

Oklahoma

Beaux Limmer

OL

Arkansas

Brandon Coleman

OL

TCU

Charles Turner III

OL

LSU

Christian Haynes

OL

Connecticut

Christian Jones

OL

Texas

Cooper Beebe

OL

Kansas State

Delmar Glaze

OL

Maryland

Dominick Puni

OL

Kansas

Ethan Driskell

OL

Marshall

Graham Barton

OL

Duke

Isaiah Adams

OL

Illinois

Jackson Powers-Johnson

OL

Oregon

Javion Cohen

OL

Miami (FL)

Javon Foster

OL

Missouri

Jeremy Flax

OL

Kentucky

Jordan Morgan

OL

Arizona

Kingsley Eguakun

OL

Florida

Kingsley Suamataia

OL

BYU

LaDarius Henderson

OL

Michigan

Layden Robinson

OL

Texas A&M

Patrick Paul

OL

Houston

Roger Rosengarten

OL

Washington

Sataoa Laumea

OL

Utah

Sedrick Van Pran

OL

Georgia

Taliese Fuaga

OL

Oregon State

Tanor Bortolini

OL

Wisconsin

Trevor Keegan

OL

Michigan

Troy Fautanu

OL

Washington

Tyler Guyton

OL

Oklahoma

Zach Frasier

OL

West Virginia

Adisa Isaac

DL

Penn State

Austin Booker

DL

Kansas

Braden Fiske

DL

Florida State

Braiden Mcgregor

DL

Michigan

Brandon Dorlus

DL

Oregon

Brennan Jackson

DL

Washington State

Byron Murphy

DL

Texas

Cedric Johnson

DL

Ole Miss

Chris Braswell

DL

Alabama

Darius Robinson

DL

Missouri

DeWayne Carter

DL

Duke

Eric Watts

DL

Connecticut

Gabe Hall

DL

Baylor

Jaden Crumedy

DL

Mississippi State

Javon Solomon

DL

Troy

Jaylen Harrell

DL

Michigan

Jordan Jefferson

DL

LSU

Justin Eboigbe

DL

Alabama

Keith Randolph Jr.

DL

Illinois

Laiatu Latu

DL

UCLA

Marcus Harris

DL

Auburn

Marshawn Kneeland

DL

Western Michigan

McKinley Jackson

DL

Texas A&M

Michael Hall Jr.

DL

Ohio State

Myles Cole

DL

Texas Tech

Nelson Ceaser

DL

Houston

T'Vondre Sweat

DL

Texas

Tyler Davis

DL

Clemson

Cedric Gray

LB

North Carolina

Edefuan Ulofoshio

LB

Washington

Jalyx Hunt

LB

Houston Christian

James Williams

LB

Miami (FL)

Jaylan Ford

LB

Texas

JD Bertrand

LB

Notre Dame

Jontrey Hunter

LB

Georgia State

Marist Liufau

LB

Notre Dame

Michael Barrett

LB

Michigan

Nathaniel Watson

LB

Mississippi State

Payton Wilson

LB

NC State

Tommy Eichenberg

LB

Ohio State

Trevin Wallace

LB

Kentucky

Tyrice Knight

LB

UTEP

Ty'Ron Hopper

LB

Missouri

Andru Phillips

DB

Kentucky

Beau Brade

DB

Maryland

Caelen Carson

DB

Wake Forest

Cam Hart

DB

Norre Dame

Chau Smith-Wade

DB

Washington State

Cole Bishop

DB

Utah

DJ James

DB

Auburn

Elijah Jones

DB

Boston College

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

DB

Missouri

Evan Williams

DB

Oregon

Jaden Hicks

DB

Washington State

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

DB

Louisville

Javon Bullard

DB

Georgia

Jaylin Simpson

DB

Auburn

Johnny Dixon

DB

Penn State

Josh Newton

DB

TCU

Josh Proctor

DB

Ohio State

Kalen King

DB

Penn State

Kamren Kinchens

DB

Miami (FL)

Khyree Jackson

DB

Oregon

Kitan Oladapo

DB

Oregon State

Kris Abrams-Draine

DB

Missouri

Malik Mustapha

DB

Wake Forest

Max Melton

DB

Rutgers

Mike Sainristil

DB

Michigan

Nehemiah Pritchett

DB

Auburn

Quincy Riley

DB

Louisville

Quinyon Mitchell

DB

Toledo

Sione Vaki

DB

Utah

Tykee Smith

DB

Georgia

Willie Drew

DB

Virginia State

Joshua Karty

PK

Stanford

Will Reichard

PK

Alabama

Austin McNamara

PT

Texas Tech

Tory Taylor

PT

Iowa

Peter Bowden

LS

Wisconsin

William Mote

LS

Georgia

What NFL players have played in the Senior Bowl in the past?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players from the past few games, include Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, Titans RB Tyjae Spears, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Texans WR Tank Dell, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Packers WR Christian Watson, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bills RB James Cook, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Texans WR Nico Collins, Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Packers QB Jordan Love, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills QB Josh Allen, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.