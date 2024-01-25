Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and many consider the Senior Bowl official start to draft season. Connor Rogers and Eric Froton will be in Mobile, Alabama for the star-studded event, so be sure to keep checking NBCSports.com for more Senior Bowl content.

Here is everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including rosters, coaches, history, process, alumni and more.

What is the purpose of the Senior Bowl?

"The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football, the rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round. Very little weight is given to a player’s hometown, connections to the Gulf Coast, high school recruiting rating, etc. More than anything else, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is committed to bringing America’s best collegiate talent to Mobile for a week of exposure to the NFL community, both on and off the field, and for those players to put on an unforgettable show in front of 40,000 loyal fans on Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday," according to SeniorBowl.com.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

How to watch: NFL Network

How are players selected for the Senior Bowl?

According to SeniorBowl.com, the eight-month process starts with Executive Director Phil Savage compiling names of returning starters and rising seniors who "meet the physical requirements to play professional football." Savage will write reports on a number of prospects to comprise the initial 400-player Senior Bowl Watch List, which comes out in August.

He will then make on-campus visits to see players in person during preseason training camps and continue making scouting trips and evaluating players through November. Savage will also consult with his contacts in the NFL.

At the end of October, the first round of 20 "automatic" invites go out and a few weeks later a group of 40 "priority" invites follow. By the start of December, a group of 40 "in-season" invites are sent out. The two 58-man rosters are then finalized between the conclusion of the regular season and the college bowl games. "Emergency" invites are used to fill any holes that are developed due to injury.

Who is eligible for the Senior Bowl?

For the first time ever, any underclassman granted eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft can be invited to play in the game.

Prior to this year, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree prior to Senior Bowl week could be asked to play in the game.

The rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.

Who will be coaching the 2024 Senior Bowl?

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be the head coaches of this year's Senior Bowl.

According to NFL.com, "This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up" format in which coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. Ulbrich and Williams were then selected by a group composed of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee."

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the list of 2024 accepted invites from SeniorBowl.com:

What NFL players have played in the Senior Bowl in the past?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players from the past few games, include Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, Titans RB Tyjae Spears, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Texans WR Tank Dell, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Packers WR Christian Watson, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bills RB James Cook, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Texans WR Nico Collins, Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Packers QB Jordan Love, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills QB Josh Allen, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.