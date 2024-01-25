Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more
The NFL Draft is right around the corner and many consider the Senior Bowl official start to draft season. Connor Rogers and Eric Froton will be in Mobile, Alabama for the star-studded event, so be sure to keep checking NBCSports.com for more Senior Bowl content.
Here is everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including rosters, coaches, history, process, alumni and more.
What is the purpose of the Senior Bowl?
"The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football, the rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round. Very little weight is given to a player’s hometown, connections to the Gulf Coast, high school recruiting rating, etc. More than anything else, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is committed to bringing America’s best collegiate talent to Mobile for a week of exposure to the NFL community, both on and off the field, and for those players to put on an unforgettable show in front of 40,000 loyal fans on Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday," according to SeniorBowl.com.
When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
How to watch: NFL Network
How are players selected for the Senior Bowl?
According to SeniorBowl.com, the eight-month process starts with Executive Director Phil Savage compiling names of returning starters and rising seniors who "meet the physical requirements to play professional football." Savage will write reports on a number of prospects to comprise the initial 400-player Senior Bowl Watch List, which comes out in August.
He will then make on-campus visits to see players in person during preseason training camps and continue making scouting trips and evaluating players through November. Savage will also consult with his contacts in the NFL.
At the end of October, the first round of 20 "automatic" invites go out and a few weeks later a group of 40 "priority" invites follow. By the start of December, a group of 40 "in-season" invites are sent out. The two 58-man rosters are then finalized between the conclusion of the regular season and the college bowl games. "Emergency" invites are used to fill any holes that are developed due to injury.
Who is eligible for the Senior Bowl?
For the first time ever, any underclassman granted eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft can be invited to play in the game.
Prior to this year, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree prior to Senior Bowl week could be asked to play in the game.
The rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.
Who will be coaching the 2024 Senior Bowl?
New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be the head coaches of this year's Senior Bowl.
According to NFL.com, "This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up" format in which coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. Ulbrich and Williams were then selected by a group composed of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee."
Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?
Here is the list of 2024 accepted invites from SeniorBowl.com:
PLAYER
POSITION
SCHOOL
Bo Nix
QB
Oregon
Carter Bradley
QB
South Alabama
Joe Milton
QB
Tennessee
QB
QB
Tulane
Sam Hartman
QB
Notre Dame
QB
South Carolina
Cody Schrader
RB
Missouri
Dylan Laube
RB
New Hampshire
Emani Bailey
RB
TCU
Jawhar Jordan
RB
Louisville
Jaylen Wright
RB
Tennessee
Kimani Vidal
RB
Troy
RB
USC
Rasheen Ali
RB
Marshall
Ray Davis
RB
Kentucky
WR
Texas A&M
Brenden Rice
WR
USC
Devontez Walker
WR
North Carolina
WR
Jamari Thrash
WR
Louisville
Javon Baker
WR
UCF
Jha'Quan Jackson
WR
Tulane
WR
Florida State
Jordan Whittington
WR
Texas
WR
Georgia
WR
Rice
Malachi Corley
WR
Western Kentucky
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
WR
Georgia
WR
Florida
WR
Michigan
Xavier Legette
WR
South Carolina
TE
Michigan
Ben Sinnott
TE
Kansas State
Brevyn Spann-Ford
TE
Minnesota
TE
Florida State
Jared Wiley
TE
TCU
Tanner McLachlan
TE
Arizona
Theo Johnson
TE
Penn State
Andrew Raym
OL
Oklahoma
Beaux Limmer
OL
Arkansas
OL
TCU
Charles Turner III
OL
LSU
Christian Haynes
OL
Connecticut
OL
Texas
OL
Kansas State
Delmar Glaze
OL
Maryland
Dominick Puni
OL
Kansas
Ethan Driskell
OL
Marshall
OL
Duke
Isaiah Adams
OL
Illinois
Jackson Powers-Johnson
OL
Oregon
Javion Cohen
OL
Miami (FL)
Javon Foster
OL
Missouri
Jeremy Flax
OL
Kentucky
Jordan Morgan
OL
Arizona
Kingsley Eguakun
OL
Florida
Kingsley Suamataia
OL
BYU
LaDarius Henderson
OL
Michigan
Layden Robinson
OL
Texas A&M
Patrick Paul
OL
Roger Rosengarten
OL
Washington
Sataoa Laumea
OL
Utah
OL
Georgia
Taliese Fuaga
OL
Oregon State
Tanor Bortolini
OL
Wisconsin
OL
Michigan
Troy Fautanu
OL
Washington
Tyler Guyton
OL
Oklahoma
Zach Frasier
OL
West Virginia
Adisa Isaac
DL
Penn State
Austin Booker
DL
Kansas
Braden Fiske
DL
Florida State
Braiden Mcgregor
DL
Michigan
DL
Oregon
Brennan Jackson
DL
Washington State
Byron Murphy
DL
Texas
Cedric Johnson
DL
Ole Miss
Chris Braswell
DL
Alabama
Darius Robinson
DL
Missouri
DeWayne Carter
DL
Duke
Eric Watts
DL
Connecticut
Gabe Hall
DL
Baylor
Jaden Crumedy
DL
Mississippi State
Javon Solomon
DL
Troy
Jaylen Harrell
DL
Michigan
DL
LSU
Justin Eboigbe
DL
Alabama
Keith Randolph Jr.
DL
Illinois
Laiatu Latu
DL
UCLA
Marcus Harris
DL
Auburn
Marshawn Kneeland
DL
Western Michigan
McKinley Jackson
DL
Texas A&M
Michael Hall Jr.
DL
Ohio State
Myles Cole
DL
Texas Tech
Nelson Ceaser
DL
Houston
T'Vondre Sweat
DL
Texas
Tyler Davis
DL
Clemson
Cedric Gray
LB
North Carolina
Edefuan Ulofoshio
LB
Washington
Jalyx Hunt
LB
Houston Christian
James Williams
LB
Miami (FL)
LB
Texas
JD Bertrand
LB
Notre Dame
Jontrey Hunter
LB
Georgia State
Marist Liufau
LB
Notre Dame
Michael Barrett
LB
Michigan
Nathaniel Watson
LB
Mississippi State
LB
NC State
LB
Ohio State
Trevin Wallace
LB
Kentucky
Tyrice Knight
LB
UTEP
Ty'Ron Hopper
LB
Missouri
Andru Phillips
DB
Kentucky
Beau Brade
DB
Maryland
Caelen Carson
DB
Wake Forest
Cam Hart
DB
Norre Dame
Chau Smith-Wade
DB
Washington State
DB
Utah
DJ James
DB
Auburn
Elijah Jones
DB
Boston College
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
DB
Missouri
Evan Williams
DB
Oregon
Jaden Hicks
DB
Washington State
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
DB
Louisville
DB
Georgia
Jaylin Simpson
DB
Auburn
Johnny Dixon
DB
Penn State
Josh Newton
DB
TCU
Josh Proctor
DB
Ohio State
DB
Penn State
DB
Miami (FL)
Khyree Jackson
DB
Oregon
Kitan Oladapo
DB
Oregon State
DB
Missouri
Malik Mustapha
DB
Wake Forest
Max Melton
DB
Rutgers
DB
Michigan
DB
Auburn
Quincy Riley
DB
Louisville
Quinyon Mitchell
DB
Toledo
Sione Vaki
DB
Utah
Tykee Smith
DB
Georgia
Willie Drew
DB
Virginia State
Joshua Karty
PK
Stanford
Will Reichard
PK
Alabama
Austin McNamara
PT
Texas Tech
Tory Taylor
PT
Iowa
Peter Bowden
LS
Wisconsin
William Mote
LS
Georgia
What NFL players have played in the Senior Bowl in the past?
Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.
Notable NFL players from the past few games, include Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, Titans RB Tyjae Spears, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Texans WR Tank Dell, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Packers WR Christian Watson, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bills RB James Cook, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Texans WR Nico Collins, Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Packers QB Jordan Love, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills QB Josh Allen, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.