Senior Bowl – 10 Steelers NFL draft prospects to watch on the National roster

This week much of the NFL will be in Mobile checking out many of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers are fortunate to have assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams working on the American roster where he will get a behind-the-scenes look at those prospects.

However, the National roster has a significant number of who should be on the Steelers draft radar. Here are 10 to keep an eye on this week.

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrates after the Ducks scored a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) and teammates get fans louder before the game with Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021.

Ncaa Football Georgia Tech At Clemson

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Oct 28, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers outside linebacker Jontrey Hunter (1) celebrates a stop at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

S Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

S Cole Bishop, Utah

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) warms up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kalen King, Penn State

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire