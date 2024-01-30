Senior Bowl – 10 Steelers NFL draft prospects to watch on the American roster

This week is the Reese’s Senior Bowl which gives NFL teams an up close and personal look at some of the biggest and best prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have a coach on the American roster with assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams coaching up the offensive line. This is great for a team needing help along the line in this year’s draft.

Here are 10 guys from the American roster for the Steelers to keep a close eye on.

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive tackle Patrick Paul (76) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Joseph Adedire (14) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Apr 15, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) in action during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Staduim. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat pressures Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean in the fourth quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a defensive stop during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CB D.J. James, Auburn

Oct 28, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback D.J. James (4) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after an interception returned for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

S Tykee Smith, Geogia

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) celebrates during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace recovers the fumble and moves the ball against Florida Saturday afternoon.

Sept. 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire