Senio Kelemete forced Texans’ hand to play him more at left guard

The Houston Texans had the same five offensive linemen returning as starters for the first time since 2011. That lasted for three games as the club went with Senio Kelemete at left guard in place of the second-year Max Scharping.

After playing just three special teams snaps in Week 1, Kelemete played 22 offensive snaps in Week 2 followed by 20 in Week 3. By the Week 4 game with the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium, Kelemete had effectively replaced Scharping as the starter.

“He’s done a great job,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “Him and [left tackle] Laremy (Tunsil) have done a really good job solidifying that side of the line of scrimmage.”

Kelemete signed a one-year contract extension with the Texans that put him under contract through the 2021 season. Even though he had been relegated from a 14-game starter in 2018 to more of a reserve player in a year’s time, Kelemete kept his work ethic high.

“He came in and was physical every day,” Kelly said. “He came in with the right mindset, the right attitude. Put in the work. Didn’t say really anything, just came in and when he got his opportunity, he went out there and was productive. So, we continued to give him a little bit more and as that happened, he continued to be productive.”

The Texans offense went from 260 yards in Week 3 at the Pittsburgh Steelers to 386 against the Vikings. In last week’s 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the offense churned 486 yards with 129 rushing yards, the best of the season.

“He finally made it to the point where he kind of forced our hand and made us make a decision,” Kelly said. “Him and Laremy have been out there playing pretty well together.”

The Texans will need Kelemete and Tunsil to keep the left side of the line held together as Houston seeks to upset the 4-0 Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.