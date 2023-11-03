Senegalese activist Papito Kara found dead after trying to cross Mediterranean

The Senegalese activist Pape Ibra Guèye, known as “Papito Kara”, has died at sea while trying to reach Spain.

The 31-year-old was known for his role within Pastef, the country's main opposition party, led by Ousmane Sonko.

Papito Kara died while trying to reach the the Spanish Canary Islands illegally on board a canoe, with dozens of others. Five other people are reported dead.

He had left without telling anyone from Kayar, a small port north of Dakar, on 24 October.

Known for his humorous press reviews on social media and television, Papito Kara was highly critical of the government led by President Macky Sall.

“He was a public figure, he had his whole future ahead of him,” Daouda Mbaye, a colleague from private channel Leral TV, told RFI correspondent Théa Ollivier in Dakar.

Fear of arrest

The activist was arrested last summer for spreading “false news”, according to the authorities, and finally released under judicial supervision in January 2023.

“He left because he was discouraged,” said his older brother, Mamadou Gueye.

“In Dakar, it was complicated for him; he had been afraid of being arrested again since his release from prison,” said Matar Ndiaye, another of his brothers.

The number of people leaving from Senegal on unsafe wooden boats has surged over the past year.



