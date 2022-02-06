Mané beats Salah as Senegal wins its first African Cup

  • Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    1/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Egypt's Mohamed Salah, with teammates react after loosing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    2/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's Mohamed Salah, with teammates react after loosing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's Sadio Mane, top left, and teammates celebrate after scoring the winning penalty at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    3/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Sadio Mane, top left, and teammates celebrate after scoring the winning penalty at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    4/23

    APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, with teammates react after losing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    5/23

    APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, with teammates react after losing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    6/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    7/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    8/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    9/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    10/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    11/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's players celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    12/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    13/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's players celebrate with Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    14/23

    APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate with Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    15/23

    APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Egyptian players react after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    16/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egyptian players react after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
    17/23

    Senegal African Cup Soccer

    Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
    18/23

    Senegal African Cup Soccer

    Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Senegal's Sadio Mane dances as they celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    19/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Sadio Mane dances as they celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, and teammates Adrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    20/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, and teammates Adrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate kisses trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    21/23

    APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate kisses trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    22/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Egypt's Mohamed Elneny reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    23/23

    Cameroon African Cup Soccer

    Egypt's Mohamed Elneny reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, with teammates react after loosing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Sadio Mane, top left, and teammates celebrate after scoring the winning penalty at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, with teammates react after losing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's players celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Senegal's players celebrate with Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Egyptian players react after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Senegal's Sadio Mane dances as they celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, and teammates Adrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate kisses trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Egypt's Mohamed Elneny reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohamed Salah Ghaly
    Mohamed Salah Ghaly
    Egyptian association football player

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané finally delivered a first African Cup for Senegal, and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah could do nothing about it but stand and watch.

Mané drilled the decisive penalty in a shootout into the bottom left corner to beat Salah and Egypt in Sunday's final in Cameroon and make up for missing a penalty early in the game.

Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after it ended 0-0 after extra time. Salah, who was supposed to be his team's final penalty taker, didn't get a say in the shootout after two of his teammates missed.

Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.

This time Mané provided the winning moment. He raced off to joyously celebrate with teammates but also returned to spend some time consoling Salah, who was in tears.

“We are proud,” said Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was also crucial to the cause by saving a penalty in the shootout. “We never won before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group, as a country."

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde was billed as a battle between Liverpool forwards Mané and Salah, who were both searching for their first major title with their country.

But it never reached the heights of a classic despite the presence of the two superstars.

That was even after the final started with drama when Senegal won a penalty inside the opening five minutes for Mohamed Abdelmonem's foul on Saliou Ciss.

When it became clear that Mané was going to take it, Salah went over to goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal to give him some advice while covering his mouth with his hand. That appeared to irritate Mané, who interrupted their conversation and pointed with his hand toward the right corner of the goal.

In the end, Mané blasted the seventh-minute penalty straight down the middle and Abou Gabal blocked it.

Senegal continued in that vein to miss a series of other chances, with Abou Gabal starring as Egypt's last line.

Salah had two shots on goal in the first half, the second a powerful drive that was heading for the top corner before Mendy got hands to it. But Salah drifted out of the game from the second half of normal time as fatigue clearly caught up with Egypt, which was also without coach Carlos Queiroz on the touchline.

Queiroz was given a red card in the semifinal and banned from the touchline, and he spent the final watching from the stadium seats, sometimes speaking into a phone.

All three of Egypt's knockout games before the final also went to extra time, and two of them to penalties, and Egypt seemed to be playing for another shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.

Egypt won those shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals without missing, but failed with two penalties in Sunday's shootout.

Defender Abdelmonem completed his miserable final with Egypt's first miss, with his penalty cannoning off the post. Senegal's Bouna Sarr had the next penalty saved by Abou Gabal.

But Mohanad Lasheen had Egypt’s fourth penalty saved by Mendy, leaving Mané to win it and Salah to drop his head and start wiping away tears with his shirt. Salah has now lost two African Cup finals after Egypt couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Cameroon in 2017.

Mané had said before the tournament that he would give up everything he's won at club level to lift an African Cup with Senegal. He was so eager to get his hands on the trophy that he had to be shooed away from it when players were being given their medals.

Mané had to wait for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to walk up to the VIP area to be formally presented with the trophy in the presence of Cameroon President Paul Biya, African soccer confederation president Patrice Motsepe and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Koulibaly walked slowly back to the field and his teammates with the trophy, savoring every second as Senegal finally rid itself of the label of being the best team to never win an African Cup.

The result was also special for Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who was the team's captain and missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 final against Cameroon. Cissé was also coach for the 2019 disappointment.

His players grabbed hold of him at the end and threw him in the air.

“Champion of Africa," Cissé said. “It’s been long. It’s been difficult. Sometimes complicated. But we never gave up.”

___

More AP African Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/cameroon

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Sadio Mane misses penalty in AFCON final amid Mohamed Salah drama (video)

    Sadio Mane missed a penalty kick in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt, with his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah heavily involved in a truly dramatic moment.

  • Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

    Senegal captain Sadio Mane, who scored the decisive shootout penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final triumph over Egypt, was named player of the tournament in Yaounde on Sunday.

  • Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

    The Indomitable Lions reached the final in 2019 but have never won the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Senegal coach Aliou Cisse savours long road to Africa Cup of Nations glory

    The Lions of Teranga beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Yaounde.

  • Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

    Mohamed Salah's Egypt are hoping to avenge their Africa Cup of Nations final defeat at the hands of Senegal when the countries meet again in a decisive two-legged World Cup play-off next month.

  • The sporting weekend in pictures

    Senegal beat Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, Boreham Wood headlined a weekend of FA Cup shocks and Kamila Valieva lit up the Winter Olympics.

  • FA Cup draw: Fifth round full of intriguing clashes

    The FA Cup draw for the fifth round has taken place, and some epic battles have been lined up in the last 16 of the famous competition.

  • Remarkable comeback gives Cameroon third place at AFCON

    Hosts Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after wiping out a three-goal deficit against Burkina Faso to draw 3-3, then win 5-3 on penalties.

  • Macron heads to Moscow to try to ease Ukraine tensions

    French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks in Moscow Monday in a bid to to help de-escalate the tense situation around Ukraine. The concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries that it heralds a possible offensive, with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warning Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.” Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbor, but is urging the U.S. and its allies to bar Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

  • Rooney reveals binge drinking during playing career

    Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has revealed he struggled with binge drinking during his glittering playing career.

  • Police on high alert in Haiti as political uncertainty looms, no president to swear in

    Monday will mark five years since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse came into office in an election that, instead of shoring up democracy in an already volatile Haiti, plunged it deeper into crisis and a bitter constitutional power dispute even before his July 7 assassination.

  • Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills

    Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event. The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.

  • US Navy identifies Seal candidate who died after ‘Hell Week’ training session

    Kyle Mullen, 24 from New Jersey, died in a hospital on Friday in California, while second sailor is in a hospital in stable condition Seal candidates during training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, California, in May 2020. Photograph: MC1 Anthony Walker/AP Navy officials on Sunday identified a Seal candidate who died after an intense training session known as Hell Week, and promised to investigate the episode that left a second sailor in hospital. Kyle Mullen, 24, of New J

  • What Afcon revealed about the challenges of intra-Africa travel

    Cameroon—this year’s host of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)—ranks 41st on the 2021 Africa Visa Openness Report (pdf), with nationals from 46 African countries requiring visas in advance to visit.

  • Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border

    Thousands took to the streets of Ukraine's second-largest city on Saturday carrying banners saying "Kharkiv is Ukraine" and "stop Russian aggression", as the country braced for a possible military offensive from Russia. Weeks of diplomacy between the West and Moscow have produced no breakthrough after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow denies it plans to attack Ukraine but has demanded security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.

  • Mike Pence says "Trump is wrong"

    Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! This week's panel debates the reason why former Vice President Pence made the statement that Trump was wring about the 2020 election.

  • Afcon final: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse savours long road to Africa Cup of Nations glory

    The Lions of Teranga beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Yaounde

  • Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says Neymar is making "encouraging" progress ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

  • Del Potro near retirement as injuries take toll

    A tearful Juan Martin Del Potro announced over the weekend that he's considering an imminent retirement from the game of tennis, telling reporters in Buenos Aires that recurring injuries could mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month... could "possibly" be his last."I asked to start off this press conference myself to pass on a message to you all, a message which I have been thinking about and imagining for a long time. I think it is one of the hardest messages I've ever had to face up to and communicate because everyone knows and hopes that I will return to tennis. Possibly it won't be like that and that it will be more of a farewell than a return. I'm putting in so much effort to be able to continue but the knee has been a nightmare. I've been trying alternatives and ways to resolve it for years and today I just can't manage it. I never imagined retiring from tennis anywhere other than out there on the court. So I couldn't think of a better tournament than Buenos Aires to be able to do it. And I think that after these weeks I will say what will happen with my future. But what I know is that now I have to choose to live as a 33-year-old, trying not to be in pain, and not as a professional sports person which I have felt like up until now and because of which I never gave up. It's a difficult decision and I wanted to communicate it to you all."The 6-foot-6 Argentine last played a tournament match in June 2019. He injured his knee and has been struggling to regain full fitness ever since. The former world number three has won 22 ATP titles since turning professional in 2005, including the 2009 U.S. Open, his only major win. Del Potro is set to take the court at the Argentina Open on Tuesday. The Rio de Janeiro Open begins on Feb. 12.

  • Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

    Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red […]