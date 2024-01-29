Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations latest score, goals and updates as Sadio Mane starts

Ivory Coast’s campaign during the Africa Cup of Nations has certainly not gone to plan so far, but they remain in the tournament and in with a chance - but they’ll have to really raise their game to see off defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.

The hosts fired head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage following two defeats and a single win over Guinea-Bissau, but they qualified for the last 16 as a best third-placed team regardless. Now with Emerse Fae as a caretaker boss they continue their adventure on home soil against the only side with a perfect group stage record, in Senegal.

Wins over Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia saw them top Group C and Sadio Mane and co will be optimistic about their chances of retaining the trophy - if they can get past the hosts.

Follow the build-up and in-game action live below and check out the latest football odds here.

Last-16 tie kicks off at 8pm, winners face Mali or Burkina Faso in quarters

Cabo Verde 1-0 Mauritania in earlier knockout clash

Senegal XI - Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A Diallo, Jakobs, Diatta, Camara, PM Sarr, Mane, H Diallo, I Sarr

Ivory Coast XI - Y Fofana, Konan, Seri, S Fofana, Kossounou, Krasso, Diakite, Gradel, Aurier, Sangare, Ndicka

1’ - Senegal 0-0 Ivory Coast

20:03 , Karl Matchett

We have kick-off in Yamoussoukro!

Lots of expectation on Senegal, lots of local misgivings about how Cote D’Ivoire have begun their Afcon campaign. But they’re still in it and on we go - let’s see if they have a response tonight.

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We are ready for kick-off!

Senegal with their 4-3-3, Sarr, Diallo and Mane that dangerous-looking front line. They play in green.

In orange it’s Ivory Coast, with their caretaker boss on the bench and a 4-4-2 lineup, according to the prematch graphics. We’ll see if it pans out that way. Sangare and Fofana the midfield pairing and they’ll be vital today.

19:55 , Karl Matchett

The players emerge onto the pitch, plenty of colour and noise in the stands.

There’s no question the holders come into this match as favourites, with Senegal winning all three group games. Ivory Coast, the hosts, had to rely on results elsewhere to squeak through as a best third-placed team.

Anthems time - kick-off minutes away!

19:51 , Karl Matchett

Odds ahead of kick-off:

Senegal 11/10

Draw 6/4

Ivory Coast 23/10

First scorer:

Mane 6/1

H Diallo 7/1

I Sarr 17/2

Krasso 9/1

Gradel 10/1

19:38 , Karl Matchett

The players are warming up - pretty sure the fans are already ready for the night’s action! Naturally, we have extra time and penalties tonight if required. We need a winner.

(REUTERS)

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

19:30 , Karl Matchett

Afcon last-16 results

Angola 3-0 Namibia

Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (DRC won 9-8 on pens)

Cabo Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Still to play:

Senegal vs Ivory Coast, 8pm kick-off

Mali vs Burkina Faso, Tuesday at 5pm

Morocco vs South Africa, Tuesday at 8pm

19:20 , Karl Matchett

Results so far:

Senegal

3-0 vs Gambia

3-1 vs Cameroon

2-0 vs Guinea

Ivory Coast

2-0 vs Guinea-Bissau

0-1 vs Nigeria

0-4 vs Equatorial Guinea

19:10 , Karl Matchett

There is an argument that no team will be so badly affected by the midseason international tournaments as Tottenham. Captain Son Heung-min and midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all key starting players under Ange Postecoglou, and were instrumental in the team’s fast start to the season, which briefly saw them on top of the Premier League.

The Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations have weakened other clubs, of course. But Liverpool’s squad depth has allowed them to cope without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo to some degree. Manchester United and Andre Onana might even benefit from some time apart. Whereas Spurs look like a different team without their first-choice midfield.

The statistics are compelling. Tottenham have played 12 games this season with both Bissouma and Sarr in the starting XI, and won nine of those. They’ve played five games without either of the duo, and only won once.

It is a small sample size but enough to back up what is obvious to the eye, glaringly so on Friday night against Manchester City. In fairness, it was a scrappy late goal from a corner which knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup. But City created vatfuls of chances, and they found it easy to glide through Tottenham’s soft centre, a midfield made of mush.

Lawrence Ostlere on why Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return:

Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return

19:03 , Karl Matchett

The starting lineups are in!

Senegal XI - Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A Diallo, Jakobs, Diatta, Camara, PM Sarr, Mane, H Diallo, I Sarr

Ivory Coast XI - Y Fofana, Konan, Seri, S Fofana, Kossounou, Krasso, Diakite, Gradel, Aurier, Sangare, Ndicka

Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Egypt suffered more Africa Cup of Nations shoot-out heartache as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the winning penalty to send DR Congo through to the quarter-finals.

All four of the Pharaohs’ knockout games in the 2021 tournament required additional time, culminating in a spot-kick defeat to Senegal in the final.

And, after a 1-1 draw following extra-time, they went the same way in San Pedro with an 8-7 loss on penalties.

Mostafa Mohamed continued to step up in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah with his fourth goal in as many matches from the spot, cancelling out Meschack Elia’s opener, with Egypt hanging on in extra time following Mohamed Hamdy’s 97th-minute red card.

Mohamed missed from 12 yards the second time around and keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal also fluffed his lines, leaving opposite number Mpasi to hold his nerve and set up a last-eight clash with Guinea.

Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out

18:45 , The Independent

18:35 , Karl Matchett

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson. But the reigning champions face stiff competition for the trophy, not least from Morocco, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Afcon schedule: Today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

18:08 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash, as Senegal take on hosts Ivory Coast.

The winners will play either Mali or Burkina Faso in the last eight.

Eaerlier in the evening, Cabo Verde and Mauritania are also playing and we’ll have goal updates from the second half of that fixture too.