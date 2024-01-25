Senegal vs Ivory Coast: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

A match which could have easily constituted the final of this year's Africa Cup of Nations, between Ivory Coast and Senegal, will take place in the last-16 stage on Monday.

The hosts' stunning 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea to round off a miserable group stage somehow failed to send them home, because a disastrous showing from rivals Ghana helped them qualify as the fourth-ranked third-placed team.

The draw has given them little in the way of a reprieve however as defending champions Senegal bring their 100 per cent record at this AFCON to their showdown in Yamoussoukro.

Confident victories over Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea have marked them out as the favourites to retain their crown.

Yet they face an Ivorian side which sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset ahead of their qualification being confirmed, with a bid to parachute in two-time Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard rebuffed by his bosses at the France women's national team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Senegal vs Ivory Coast is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro.

The hosts made a meal of the group stage (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Senegal vs Ivory Coast

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage starting at 7.55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast team news

A thigh injury will keep Senegal forward Abdallah Sima out for the rest of AFCON, plus a further two or three months.

Lamine Camara should return to the midfield after being rested for the win over Guinea.

It will be a mystery how the Ivorians' new manager sets up the team but there will be changes.

Sebastien Haller is still yet to play at this AFCON due to an ankle injury but Simon Adingra featured off the bench last time out.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction

Unless a miracle unfolds, this could well be curtains for the hosts.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

Senegal won every game en route to this stage (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Ivorians have not won any of the last three meetings with Senegal.

Senegal wins: 8

Ivory Coast wins: 14

Draws: 3

Senegal vs Ivory Coast match odds

Senegal: 5/4

Ivory Coast: 11/5

Draw (90 mins): 19/10

Odds via Paddy Power (subject to change).