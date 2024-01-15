Senegal vs Gambia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Senegal vs Gambia LIVE!

The Africa Cup of Nations' defending champions are out to make a big statement in Yamoussoukro today, with Senegal the big favourites to earn an opening-round win over Gambia. Sadio Mane will once again lead an experienced Lions side in Ivory Coast.

But a tough Group C could cause problems for many people's pre-tournament favourites, with Cameroon and Guinea facing off later this evening in what is an AFCON double-header at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro. Few expect Gambia, ranked 126th in the world, to make much of an impact but this has been a tournament of surprises already.

Just two days in, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt have all been on the end of upsets so there is little room for complacency if Senegal want to add to what was their first-ever AFCON crown from a couple of years ago. Follow Senegal vs Gambia LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Senegal vs Gambia updates

Senegal team news: Mane leads line with Jackson and Sarr benched

Gambia team news: Preparation hit by airplane emergency

GOAL! Gueye hands AFCON holders early lead

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 25 mins

14:26 , Marc Mayo

Nice run by Yankuba Minteh to win a corner for Gambia, which is met by the leaping Ali Sowe.

But it goes off target! Half a chance, that.

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 20 mins

14:22 , Marc Mayo

Good spot out of defence for Gambia to close off Sadio Mane's move but Kalidou Koulibaly does a great job dealing with their ball over the top.

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 16 mins

14:18 , Marc Mayo

Tough handball call goes against Abdou Diallo on the edge of the box, to give Gambia a shooting chance.

Replays show it clearly pinged off his shoulder...

Musa Barrow to take - side netting! Edouard Mendy will say he had it covered.

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 13 mins

14:15 , Marc Mayo

Nice and easy for Senegal now, their 4-3-3 shape holds firm while Gambia are in possession.

That's forcing the minnows to knock it around in their own half and then go long, which is easily dealt with by the holders' defence.

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 9 mins

14:11 , Marc Mayo

A lack of commentary for fans in the UK watching on Sky Sports, prompting an apology for "sound problems" from the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Abdou Diallo is booked fairly harshly for a 50/50 tackle in the midfield.

Highlights: Senegal score first

14:09 , Marc Mayo

Pape Gueye with the breakthrough, his first goal for Senegal.

Pape Gueye with the breakthrough, his first goal for Senegal.

Senegal 1-0 Gambia | 6 mins

14:08 , Marc Mayo

Perfect start for Senegal, but it's worth remembering that both Ivory Coast and Egypt struggled despite early goals in their games.

Gambia had faced a number of balls into the box leading up to it, but were undone by a fine lay-off into Pape Gueye's perfectly timed run - and accurate finish into the bottom corner.

GGGOOOOOAALLL!! Senegal 1-0 Gambia | Gueye, 4'

14:06 , Marc Mayo

A FINE FINISH!

Senegal strike first through Pape Gueye after Sadio Mane's lay-off!

Senegal 0-0 Gambia | 2 mins

14:04 , Marc Mayo

Early tester for Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal as Alasana Manneh drives a shot from range, which stings the former Chelsea keeper's palms as he parries away.

Senegal vs Gambia | Kick-off!

14:02 , Marc Mayo

We are ready to rock and roll in Yamoussoukro after the formalities between Kalidou Koulibaly and Omar Colley.

Senegal in all white, Gambia in red and blue.

More technical issues

13:59 , Marc Mayo

Once again, the public address system cuts out to leave the Gambian fans finishing off their anthem. And they do a good job of it, too.

Kick-off up next!

Time for the national anthems

13:57 , Marc Mayo

Senegal, who have a hardcore of fans dressed in the yellow, green and red of their flag, up first.

But the public address system cuts out during 'Le Lion rouge'! A good effort by the fans to fill in the final few lines regardless.

Now it's the turn of 'For The Gambia Our Homeland', for Gambia.

Here come the players!

13:55 , Marc Mayo

Approaching kick-off in Ivory Coast as Moroccan referee Radouane Jiyed leads out the two teams.

A pretty sparsely populated venue for the first game of this double-header.

Looking good.. ✨



📍 Stade Charles Konan Banny ready to host the reigning champions 🏟️

Who to watch out for in the Gambia team

13:52 , Marc Mayo

Yankuba Minteh, the 19-year-old forward signed by Newcastle last year and loaned out to Dutch giants Feyenoord, gets a start in attack for Gambia.

Musa Barrow joins him having earned a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, following a solid spell in Serie A.

Cardiff midfielder Ebou Adams will look to run the engine room with Stockport's Ibou Touray also in the XI.

Ten-minute warning

13:49 , Marc Mayo

It's mighty hot but luckily not too humid in Yamoussoukro this afternoon.

Let's see how that affects what is the opening match of the tournament for these two teams.

A tough Group C awaits

13:44 , Marc Mayo

Arguably, AFCON's group of death is this one.

Senegal, the defending champions and many people's favourites, will expect to qualify.

But it may not be straightforward with Cameroon a worthy foe for anyone in in the Cup of Nations and former winners.

Guinea have plenty of European experience in their squad and, most importantly, goals with the in-form Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy.

Not much is expected of Gambia, however, but as we have already seen this year's tournament is proving a hotbed of upsets.

Fans ready for this one

13:38 , Marc Mayo

A reasonable trip for fans of both teams, with of course almost Gambia's entire land mass surrounded by Senegal.

Senegal vs Gambia | Countdown to kick-off

13:30 , Marc Mayo

Time to warm up in Yamoussoukro.

Mind you, it is 36°C already in central Ivory Coast!

Kick-off in 30 minutes.

The story of AFCON so far

13:26 , Marc Mayo

We are only two days into this Africa Cup of Nations and it's already been a wild ride.

Cape Verde beat Ghana with a stoppage-time goal last night after Egypt required the same to draw with Mozambique and Nigeria drew with Equatorial Guinea.

Hosts Ivory Coast had no such issues however, beating Guinea-Bissau on the opening night.

📹 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇬🇭 1-2 🇨🇻



Cape Verde steal the win with a goal in the dying minutes of the game and leave Ghana with no points for today!

Tom Saintfiet names his Gambia team

13:21 , Marc Mayo

A few decisions were to be made by Gambia for their line-up.

Stockport defender Ibou Touray beats Wrexhams's Jacob Mendy to starting at left-back.

Baboucarr Gaye is picked ahead of the experienced Modou Jobe in goal.

And record scorer Assan Ceesay is on the bench with Ali Sowe picked in attack alongside Feyenoord teenager Yankuba Minteh and the dangerous Musa Barrow.

Sadio Mane starts for Senegal

13:16 , Marc Mayo

Aliou Cisse names what looks like their normal 3-4-3 for today's game.

Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate joins Kalidou Koulibaly at the back with Ligue 1 duo Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye given the nod in midfield.

That means there is no place in the XI for Tottenham's Pape Sarr or Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane will flank Al Shabbab forward Habib Diallo in attack, with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson on the bench.

🚨 Les compositions de ce derby ! 🌍💥



🚨 Les compositions de ce derby ! 🌍💥

Sénégal 🇸🇳 - 🇬🇲 Gambie

How Gambia line up today

13:11 , Marc Mayo

Gambia XI: Gaye; Janko, Gomez, O. Colley, Touray; Adams, Manneh, Darboe; Minteh, Barrow, Sowe

Subs: Jobe, Barry, Ngum, Marreh, Fadera, Ceesay, Sanyang, Sundberg, Mendy, M. Sanneh, Badamosi, B. Sanneh

Senegal team confirmed

13:08 , Marc Mayo

Senegal XI: E. Mendy; Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diatta, Camara, P. Gueye, A. Diallo; Sarr, H. Diallo, Mane

Subs: Gomis, F. Mendy, Seck, I. Gueye, N. Mendy, Jackson, Kouyate, Ciss, Ndiaye, P. Sarr, Diaw, Sima

Team news set to land soon

13:02 , Marc Mayo

We're expecting to hear the starting line-ups for Senegal vs Gambia imminently.

Today's venue

12:55 , Marc Mayo

The eloquently named Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro is named after former Ivory Coast prime minister Charles Konan Banny and is located in the city of Yamoussoukro.

Makes sense.

It holds 20,000 fans and opened in 2022.

It will host all-but one of the Group C games at this AFCON as part of its eight matches, culminating in a quarter-final.

Stade Charles Konan Banny 👋🏾

A big day at AFCON

12:50 , Marc Mayo

Senegal, Cameroon and Algeria all get their campaigns off to a start today.

Throwback: Senegal lift the 2021 AFCON

12:43

A tense game, an even tenser penalty shootout... then the glory for the Lions!

Notre dernier match dans une CAN ! 🥰🇸🇳



Notre dernier match dans une CAN ! 🥰🇸🇳

Head-to-head record

12:35

A strange record of drawing almost half of their games against Senegal - yet never winning one - has befallen Gambia in the history of these teams.

Senegal wins: 13

Gambia wins: 0

Draws: 10

Senegal vs Gambia | Countdown to kick-off

12:30

We are 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes of this Group C opener.

We'll have team news with you as soon as we get it.

Score prediction

12:18

Senegal look set for a strong title defence, with plenty of experience in a star-studded squad.

They were difficult to score against when lifting the trophy two years ago and that foundation appears to still be a strength, with a routine, if uneventful, win expected here.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

How we reckon Gambia could line up

12:10

Predicted Gambia XI: Jobe; Janko, O. Colley, N. Sanneh, Touray; Jallow, Adams, Sandberg, Marreh, E. Colley; Barrow

Early Gambia team news

12:05

The Gambia squad were forced to make an emergency landing on their flight to Yamoussoukro, with players falling asleep due to a lack of oxygen.

Gambia boss Tom Saintfiet said his players were still struggling with nausea and headaches a day later.

He said: "We all fell asleep because there was a lack of oxygen - some of the players couldn't be woken up. The pilot noticed and we had to return.

"People got headaches and if the flight had gone on for another 30 minutes, the whole team would have died. The strange thing is that the oxygen masks didn't come out - it's good that the pilot realised that this was a deadly situation and so turned back. But we are still in shock."

What we reckon for the Senegal line-up

11:57

Predicted Senegal XI: E. Mendy; Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo; Diatta, Gueye, P. Sarr, I. Sarr; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

Early Senegal team news

11:51 , Marc Mayo

Boulaye Dia and back-up goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been ruled out of the tournament for Senegal, with Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis called up to the squad as replacements.

Sadio Mane will be a key man up front as ever, while former Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will be crucial figures in defence.

Where to watch Senegal vs Gambia

11:45 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football. Coverage starts from 1.45pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Senegal vs Gambia LIVE!

11:36 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations clash between Senegal and Gambia.

It promises to be another great day in Ivory Coast after an opening weekend full of shocks.

But Senegal, as the defending champions, are big favourites to claim the three points at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro this afternoon.

Kick-off comes at 2pm GMT.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, match action and reaction!