Senegal vs Gambia: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Defending champions Senegal get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign up and running against Gambia.

A penalty-shootout win over Egypt in the final two years ago saw Senegal lift the AFCON trophy for the first time, and they are one of the favourites to do so again and defend their crown.

A fast start is important in Group C, with Cameroon next up for Senegal, but Gambia will be eyeing an opening shock. They reached the quarter-finals in 2022, beating Tunisia and Guinea, also in Group C, on their way to the last-eight.

However, Gambia suffered defeats to Burundi and Ivory Coast at the end of last year, making a poor start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Senegal vs Gambia is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The match will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Where to watch Senegal vs Gambia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Senegal vs Gambia team news

Boulaye Dia and back-up goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been ruled out of the tournament for Senegal, with Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis called up to the squad as replacements.

Sadio Mane will be a key man up front as ever, while former Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will be crucial figures in defence.

The Gambia squad were forced to make an emergency landing on their flight to Yamoussoukro, with players falling asleep due to a lack of oxygen. Gambia boss Tom Saintfiet said his players were still struggling with nausea and headaches a day later.

He said: "We all fell asleep because there was a lack of oxygen - some of the players couldn't be woken up. The pilot noticed and we had to return.

"People got headaches and if the flight had gone on for another 30 minutes, the whole team would have died. The strange thing is that the oxygen masks didn't come out - it's good that the pilot realised that this was a deadly situation and so turned back.

"But we are still in shock."

Senegal vs Gambia prediction

Senegal look set for a strong title defence, with plenty of experience in a star-studded squad.

They were difficult to score against when lifting the trophy two years ago and that foundation appears to still be a strength, with a routine, if uneventful, win expected here.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

A strange record of drawing almost half of their games against Senegal - yet never winning one - has befallen Gambia in the history of these teams.

Senegal wins: 13

Gambia wins: 0

Draws: 10

