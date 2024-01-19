Senegal vs Cameroon LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Senegal vs Cameroon - LIVE!

It's another blockbuster encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal face Cameroon this evening. Victory for defending champions Senegal would send them into the knockout stages with a match to spare, while Cameroon could really do with a positive result to ease the pressure after an opening draw with Guinea.

While a number of the pre-tournament favourites have struggled at AFCON so far, Senegal are sitting pretty in their title defence, having cruised past Gambia last time out. This though is a significant step up and it could prove to be a nervy encounter - there have been just four goals across the past eight meetings between the two nations. Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr comes into midfield for his first appearance of the tournament.

Cameroon have Andre Onana back in goal, after his unsuccessful attempts to make the squad for his country's tournament opener, but captain Vincent Aboubakar misses out again with a thigh injury. The Indomitable Lions know a win here would re-establish themselves as one of the teams to beat and near enough seal their place in the last-16. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Senegal vs Cameroon latest news

GOAL! Sarr gives Senegal early lead

How to watch: Sky Sports

Senegal team news: Sarr comes into midfield

Cameroon team news: Aboubakar out again, Onana starts

Standard Sport prediction: Senegal win

HT: Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:51 , Matt Verri

So far, so good for the defending champions.

They are 45 minutes away from the knockout stages, they've been the better side by a long way.

Plenty for Cameroon to consider at the break.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:49 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: Camara sharp to pounce on a loose pass, skips away down the right wing until Kemen comes flying in.

Not a good challenge at all - yellow card.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:47 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Four minutes added on.

Cameroon need half-time really, have to regroup and get themselves together. They keep going long, but Magri can't do anything with it. So isolated.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:43 , Matt Verri

42 mins: It's all Senegal, Cameroon struggling to get into this match.

Ball falls for Diallo, Sarr is there waiting for the lay-off but the striker doesn't make the pass and the chance goes.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Huge chance!

Senegal very nearly go 2-0 up. Lovely move, Camara sliding the ball through to Mane and he looks to bein on goal.

Tchato does superbly to slide in and block the shot though, saved a goal there.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Ngamaleu has space to break into on the right, after a loose pass from Sarr.

He has options in the middle, Kemen is free at the back post but he takes too long to make a decision. Eventually decides to clip the ball across, but it's charged down. Senegal got back well.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:35 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Back up and running.

And it's more of the same already, Senegal knocking the ball around nicely and Cameroon giving away a cheap free-kick. Sarr held it up, waited for the contact and toppled over.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:32 , Matt Verri

31 mins: For all Senegal have been impressive, Mane has barely had a kick.

He wins a free-kick here after being bundled into from behind, and the referee uses the chance to signal for a cooling break.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:29 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Cameroon corner - you feel they need something soon, because Senegal look really confident.

Cleared behind, take two coming up. N'Koudou to take, poor delivery again.

Diallo then makes a mess of a header, Magri briefly looks to be clean through but Mendy flies off his line to claim.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Onana basically playing as a third centre-back, pushing so high up the pitch when Cameroon have the ball.

Decides to try and ping a pass out wide, loses possession. Fair to say the goalkeeper hasn't made a brilliant start to the match.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Big chance for Senegal as they break, Camara charging into space.

He's got players free either side, tries to slide in Diallo but overhits the pass. Had to do better there.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Senegal not really a side you want to concede the first goal to. They're rock solid at the back.

N'Koudou with a nice bit of skill, nutmegs Diatta but the ball runs out of play.

Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

17:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Was a poor punch from Onana as the corner came in, didn't do enough with it.

And he then couldn't do anything as the shot flicked off and Anguissa and found the net.

GOAL! Senegal 1-0 Cameroon | Ismaila Sarr 16'

17:17 , Matt Verri

SENEGAL TAKE THE LEAD!

Corner isn't cleared by Cameroon, falls to Sarr on the edge of the box.

Works space for the shot, looks like it took a deflection as the ball flew into the bottom corner.

It did indeed, enough to beat Onana.

17:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Bit of a delay, as Ngamaleu goes down and needs some treatment.

He's fine back underway, managers used that for a quick team-talk. Imagine both will be fairly satisfied with how their players have started.

Senegal 0-0 Cameroon

17:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Ngamaleu wants a free-kick... instead it's, you guessed it, another corner.

Taken short, Senegal try something clever and Mane is offside. That routine needs a bit more work.

Senegal 0-0 Cameroon

17:10 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Anguissa a bit too keen to win the ball back from Sarr, wrestles him to the ground.

Senegal work it wide, they win another corner. We've had five inside nine ninutes!

Senegal 0-0 Cameroon

17:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Matches between these two sides have rarely produced many goals, but it's been an open start. Cameroon win another corner, Diallo putting the ball behind under no pressure.

Headed up rather than away, Nouhou's volley is blocked.

Senegal 0-0 Cameroon

17:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: It's all Cameroon so far, Sarr forced to scramble across and concede the corner.

Swung in too close to Mendy though, and he can come off his line to punch the ball away.

At the other end, Onana plays the ball straight out play... and then throws his arms in disgust at a team-mate. Hmmm.

Senegal 0-0 Cameroon

17:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Early free-kick for Cameroon, straight on the attack.

Whipped in from out wide, reaches the first man on the bounce. Less said about that the better.

KICK-OFF!

17:00 , Matt Verri

We're up and running!

Here we go!

16:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are out, time for the anthems.

Kick-off just a few minutes away...

Quite the entrance...

16:51 , Matt Verri

Not just those in the Senegal camp who are enjoying themselves.

The Cameroon players sung, danced and clapped their way into the stadium earlier this afternoon.

Atmosphere building!

16:47 , Matt Verri

No shortage of noise when the Senegal fans are involved...

World Cup qualifying underway

16:41 , Matt Verri

Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup began at the end of last year, and it was a mixed start for Senegal and Cameroon.

Senegal top Group B on goal difference, having beaten South Sudan but also drawn with Togo.

Cameroon also have four points - they eased past Mauritius and were then held to a draw by Libya.

Advantage Senegal?

16:31 , Matt Verri

It's only a few months since these two sides last faced each other.

They met in a friendly in October, with Sadio Mane's penalty the only goal of the match in Lens.

A nice confidence booster heading into this game...

In the building!

16:22 , Matt Verri

The Senegal players have been out having an early look at the pitch... and chatting. Mainly chatting.

One down, 15 to go!

16:16 , Matt Verri

The first team through to the last-16 is... Cape Verde!

Not sure many people expected that to be the case heading into the tournament.

Senegal will join them in the knockout stages if they beat Cameroon.

𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐃! ✅



The Blue Sharks are the first to arrive to the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 round of 16 🇨🇻@fcfcomunica pic.twitter.com/pGqXdDjGYl — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2024

Aboubakar misses out again

16:08 , Matt Verri

So no Aboubakar as expected for Cameroon, with the striker still out with a thigh injury.

Onana does return in goal though, making his first appearance of the tournament after the travel chaos ahead of his country's opening match.

For Senegal, Diallo partners Koulibaly at the back and Tottenham's Sarr comes into midfield, having recovered from a hamstring scare.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cameroon team news

16:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Onana, Castelletto, Wooh, Tchato, Tolo, Neyou, Kemen,Zambo, Nkoudou, Magri, Ngamaleu

Subs: Ondoa, Moukoudi, Toko Ekambi, Ateba, Tchamadeu, Gonzalez, Epassy, Yongwa, Moumbagna, Elliott, Ntcham, Mputu

Senegal team news

16:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Camara, Sarr, Gueye, Sarr, Diallo, Mane

Subs: Dieng, Gomis, Mendy, Seck, Gueye, Mendy, Jackson, Kouyate, Ciss, Ballo-Toure, Ndiaye, Diaw

Cisse: Cameroon are a competitive beast

15:50 , Matt Verri

Cameroon may have been a long way from their best in an opening draw with Guinea, but Senegal boss Aliou Cisse has warned his side they still face a tough test.

He said in his pre-match press conference: "Cameroon is still Cameroon. It’s a competitive beast. We know that.

"You should never bury the Cameroonians, because they’re capable of waking up over time, and we’ve come to realize that they’re capable of rising to any challenge.”

(REUTERS)

Elsewhere at AFCON...

15:40 , Matt Verri

Cape Verde are 3-0 up against Mozambique - they are going to be on six points after two matches in Group B!

That will see them through to the knockout stages already, while Egypt and Ghana still have work to do.

Senegal have the chance to join Cape Verde in the last-16 this evening.

Senegal full of confidence

15:32 , Matt Verri

Senegal are now on an eight-match unbeaten run in AFCON games.

That of course includes their success two years ago, when they went all the way and lifted the trophy in Cameroon.

Algeria in 2019 were the last team to beat Senegal in this tournament.

(AP)

Adebayor: Onana has not respected Cameroon

15:22 , Matt Verri

Emmanuel Adebayor has criticised Andre Onana's conduct.

The Manchester United goalkeeper opted to stay in England to play for his club against Tottenham, and only then fly out for Cameroon's tournament opener, which came just 24 hours later.

Onana was further delayed by travel issues and did not make the squad, with Adebayor unimpressed by the situation.

"He did not respect Cameroon," Adebayor told Sport News Africa. ‘I was a player like him, and even being the most important player in my selection, I never acted in this way [arriving on the day of the match].

"The fact that this situation is happening shows that there is a problem, perhaps even within the federation.

"He risks losing big, because he has alienated the Cameroonian supporters, as well as many African supporters and undoubtedly certain members of the team."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Goals likely at a premium

15:08 , Matt Verri

In matches between Senegal and Cameroon, the last time both sides scored in the same match was 1982.

Four of the past seven meetings have been goalless, with the other three having just one goal each.

Doesn't bode particularly well...

Standard Sport prediction

14:59 , Matt Verri

Defending champions Senegal are in excellent form at the moment and have won four of their last five games, not conceding at all during an impressive stretch that included a 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon in Lens in October.

They are miserly at the back and proved against The Gambia that it's certainly not all on star forward Sadio Mane to carry the attacking burden.

Senegal look primed for another deep AFCON run and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Cameroon side that have drawn three in a row now, against Libya, Zambia and 10-man Guinea.

The Indomitable Lions - semi-finalists on home soil two years ago - desperately need the likes of Aboubakar back to give them a spark for a crucial fixture.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

Cameroon team news

14:51 , Matt Verri

Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar is expected to be absent again, having missed out against Guinea with a thigh injury sustained during training last week.

Andre Onana will be back in the starting XI, having travelled to camp late as agreed after starting in Manchester United's Premier League win over Tottenham but being omitted from the squad to face Guinea altogether despite making the match in the nick of time after travel chaos.

Onana's cousin Fabrice Ondoa started between the posts for the five-time winners instead, but will make way here.

Cameroon are also without the likes of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for the entire tournament due to injury, while Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was not even selected by head coach Rigobert Song.

Predicted Cameroon XI: Onana; Yongwa, Wooh, Moukoudi, Castelletto; Zambo Anguissa, Kemen, Ntcham; Nkoudou, Ekambi, Magri

(AP)

Senegal team news

14:45 , Matt Verri

The Lions of Teranga are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns and seem unlikely to make too many changes.

That means Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is expected to start on the bench once again.

Predicted Senegal XI: Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diatta; Gueye, A Diallo, Camara; Mane, H Diallo, Sarr-

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon

14:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Senegal vs Cameroon!

Big, big match in Group C. Victory for Senegal and they will be through to the knockout stages already, and it would leave Cameroon in danger of going out.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Charles Konan Banny Stadium.