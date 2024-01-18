Senegal vs Cameroon: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Senegal take on Cameroon in a high-profile showdown between two heavyweights at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday evening.

It was the perfect start to their first AFCON title defence for the Lions of Teranga on Monday, with a second-half brace from Lamine Camara following Pape Gueye's early effort to give Aliou Cisse's side a comfortable 3-0 win over minnows The Gambia.

And they will be favourites to all but seal their knockout place against a Cameroon team that flattered to deceive in their opening match in Group A.

Missing the likes of Andre Onana and injured captain Vincent Aboubakar, the Indomitable Lions fell behind early against Guinea courtesy of Mohamed Bayo's goal and only equalised through Frank Magri after Francois Kamano had been sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Senegal vs Cameroon is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off on Friday January 19, 2024.

The match will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

Where to watch Senegal vs Cameroon

TV channel: In the UK, Friday's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Senegal vs Cameroon team news

Senegal are without the services of Boulaye Dia and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng at AFCON, calling up Lorient duo Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis as late replacements.

They did not appear to suffer any fresh injury blows during a routine win over The Gambia on Monday.

It remains to be seen if influential Cameroon skipper Aboubakar will be in a position to return against Senegal, having missed out against Guinea with a thigh injury sustained during training last week.

Onana should be back in the starting XI, having travelled to camp late as agreed after starting in Manchester United's Premier League win over Tottenham but being omitted from the squad to face Guinea altogether despite making the match in the nick of time after travel chaos.

Andre Onana will be expected to return to the Cameroon starting lineup on Friday (AP)

Onana's cousin Fabrice Ondoa started between the posts for the five-time winners instead on Monday, but will surely make way here.

Cameroon are also without the likes of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for the entire tournament due to injury, while Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was not even selected by head coach Rigobert Song.

Senegal vs Cameroon prediction

Defending champions Senegal are in excellent form at the moment and have won four of their last five games, not conceding at all during an impressive stretch that included a 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon in Lens in October.

They are miserly at the back and proved against The Gambia that it's certainly not all on star forward Sadio Mane to carry the attacking burden.

Senegal look primed for another deep AFCON run and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Cameroon side that have drawn three in a row now, against Libya, Zambia and 10-man Guinea.

The Indomitable Lions - semi-finalists on home soil two years ago - desperately need the likes of Aboubakar back to give them a spark for a crucial fixture.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mane's first-half penalty was enough to secure victory when these two sides last met in a France friendly in October.

Senegal have not lost to Cameroon in any competition since 2005.

Senegal wins: 6

Cameroon wins: 5

Draws: 3

Senegal vs Cameroon match odds

Senegal to win: 19/20

Cameroon to win: 16/5

Draw: 11/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.