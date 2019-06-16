Senegal 1 Nigeria 0: Super Eagles caged in Afcon warm-up

Senegal enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Nigeria in Ismailia on Sunday.

The match was Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) training preparation for both teams.

Aliou Cisse’s side remains unbeaten in their last seven outings, and begin their Group C campaign against Emmanuel Amuneke’s men, Tanzania on June 23. They look primed and ready on the evidence of Sunday's victorious outing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Our final #TotalAFCON2019 build up game has ended.

We lost 1-0 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Ismailia.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/e9N9jPGNP4 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 16, 2019

Idrissa Gueye sealed the win for the Lions of Teranga in the 20th minute after profiting from a defensive mix up in the Super Eagles’ penalty area.

Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi came close to level matters in this closed-door encounter, but the Senegalese held firm to reign supreme inside the Ismailia Stadium.

Gernot Rohr’s team had been forced to a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in their first preparatory game in Asaba. They begin their campaign against debutants Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Four days later, they tackle Guinea before their last Group B clash with Madagascar.



NIGERIA XI VS SENEGAL

Story continues

Daniel Akpeyi, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo

Substitutions: Collins (Ola Aina), Ogu (Oghenekaro Etebo), Chukwueze (Henry Onyekuru), Iwobi (Moses Simon), Ighalo (Victor Osimhen) and Kalu (Chidozie Awaziem).