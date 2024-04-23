Seneca’s Taya Stewart Signs to Join Pitt State’s Co-Ed Cheer Program

SENECA, MO — Over in Seneca, Taya Stewart signed on the dotted line to continue her cheer career at the next level and join the Pitt State University Co-Ed Cheer Squad.

Stewart’s career as a cheerleader has been nothing short of remarkable.

She is a 4-time State Champion as Seneca’s Cheer Program is currently on a 4-peat of State Titles.

Stewart is also a 4-time All-American and a 4-time All-State selection.

For this year’s squad, Stewart was named team captain.

We caught up with Stewart who explained what this moment meant to her and why she chose to become a Gorilla.

Taya Stewart said, “It’s really cool. It’s something I’ve dreamt about since I was a little kid because I cheered in college and my cousin also cheered in college. So getting kind of grew up watching them. It’s just it’s something I’ve always dreamed of. It was just a community. I went to multiple collegiate open gyms and I just felt the most at home there. They were the most welcoming. The minute I walked in, it was just, Oh my gosh, who are you? Like, What’s your name? And I just immediately felt like they all wanted to be friends with me. And it just felt like home to me”.

