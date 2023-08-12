Seneca football looks to replace major graduation losses for another big season

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Seneca Bobcats

Coach: Jack Corey (2nd season, 9-3)

2022 record: 9-3 (3-2 Region 2)

2022 playoff results: Defeated Northwestern 46-13 in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to Farrell 48-6 in the semifinals.

Assistant coaches: Seth Hembree, Eric Albrecht, Walter Chevalier, Dave Tome, Jerry Adamus, Brian Roberts

Leading the way

Seneca has one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks returning this fall in Nolan Seabury. The senior threw for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns to just five interceptions last fall. He also ran for 965 yards and 16 touchdowns as Seneca's second-leading rusher. Seabury has been a big part of the Bobcats' offense throughout his career and led Seneca with three interceptions on defense last fall. Seabury was a leader for the Bobcats last fall and will face another challenging year as Seneca lost numerous starters to graduation.

Starting over

Seneca has some work to do in camp to replace numerous starters gone to graduation. One of the biggest losses is Ryan Miller, who ran for 2,473 yards and 33 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Miller also led the defense with 125 tackles, three sacks and had two interceptions. Seneca also lost Dylan Ellenberger and Trey Pound on the offensive and defensive lines and playmaker Collin Libra as well. Libra was the Bobcats' top receiver with 37 catches for 568 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Anthony Buscemi had 10 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, and Beau Barber had six catches for 143 yards and one touchdown. Libra had 104 tackles last fall followed by Buscemi with 66 and Barber had 65. Libra also had six sacks, and Connor Bem had two sacks and two interceptions.

Seabury is back on both sides of the ball, while senior Nick Smith and junior Joe Brennan return on both sides of the line. Dominic Buscemi is a sophomore that could step up at wide receiver and defensive back and junior Isaiah Cadden could play a big role as well. Cadden ran for 139 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries as a sophomore and could step into Miller's role this season.

Schedule

Aug. 25 at Lakeview 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Conneaut 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Mercyhurst Prep* 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Eisenhower* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Titusville 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Iroquois* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Franklin 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Union City* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern* 2 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Maplewood 7 p.m.

*Region 2 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Seneca High School football lost most of its starters to graduation