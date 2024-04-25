Seneca Baseball’s Offense Soars in 10-0 Big 8 Win Against McDonald County

SENECA, MO – Seneca baseball’s offense soared Wednesday afternoon against Big 8 opponent McDonald County.

Jagger Wilson shined at the plate for the Indians, going 2-for-3 with two hits and four RBIs. Senior Kade Johnson got the offense going in the bottom half of the first inning. Johnson’s line drive would plate Jagger Wilson to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Dane Frossard would follow up with a base hit later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-0. Wilson would plate two more in the first with a bloop single to center, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Drew Sherwood would also shine on the mound for Seneca. Striking out eight batters, allowing no runs on just two hits, the sophomore would pitch five scoreless innings for the Indians. With strong performances from both Sherwood and Wilson, Seneca would dominate at home against the Mustangs 10-0.

Up next, Seneca will face Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26th, and McDonald County will travel to Carthage on Saturday, April 27th at 1 p.m.

