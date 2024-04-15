Sencire Harris enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sencire Harris is in the transfer portal. The Illinois guard redshirted this past season, electing to sit out his second season with the Illini, in order to preserve a year of eligibility. Harris wanted to use the year to get stronger and work on his game.

“I’m just happy that I stuck it out and just seeing the progress, the work that I’ve put in to keep growing and growing, it’s been great,” Harris told WCIA 3 on March 22nd. “When you all see it next year it’s going to be amazing, the work I’ve put in and if you ask those guys, Buck is going to be Buck in practice, no days off with them.”

Harris played in 33 games as a freshman, starting seven, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The Ohio native prided himself on the defensive end with the Illini, primarily coming off the bench to provide a spark to the team. A former 4-star recruit out of Ohio, Harris was the No. 88 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2022.

Harris is the second Illini to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Dain Dainja, who has already committed to Memphis.

