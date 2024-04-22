Sencire Harris, Amani Hansberry transfer to West Virginia

WCIA — Former Illinois basketball players Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry are transferring to West Virginia. Both committed to the Mountaineers on Sunday, following former Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier, who was officially announced as WVU’s new associate head coach earlier this week.

Harris redshirted last season, electing to sit out to work on his game and get stronger. His freshman season with the Illini, Harris played in 33 games, starting seven, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Known for his defense, Harris told WCIA 3 last month he felt like sitting out would only help him long term.

“I’m just happy that I stuck it out and just seeing the progress, the work that I’ve put in to keep growing and growing, it’s been great,” Harris said in March. “When you all see it next year it’s going to be amazing, the work I’ve put in and if you ask those guys, Buck is going to be Buck in practice, no days off with them.”

Hansberry appeared in 19 games for the Illini last season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The former 4-star recruit out of Maryland was recruited out of high school by Frazier, along with Harris out of Ohio.

