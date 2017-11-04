Senators tried to get Matt Duchene in three team trade

After things had started to go a little quiet on the Matt Duchene trade front everything picked back up again on Saturday night when it was reported by Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman that the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators were involved in trade talks that could have sent Duchene to the Senators as part of a three-team deal.

Those trade talks, however, have fallen apart.

According to the reports, the deal would have sent Duchene to the Senators, Kyle Turris to Nashville and an unknown package of players and draft picks to Colorado.

There is a lot to unwrap here, so let’s try to dig into a little bit.

First, there is the Ottawa angle and their continued interest in Duchene, something that has apparently been going on for a couple of years now.

This particular trade would have been fascinating to watch unfold because it’s worth asking how much it would have actually made them better. When you look at the on-ice performance of both players swapping Turris for Duchene seems like it is sort of a lateral move.

Just look at their 82-game averages over the past three seasons:

Kyle Turris: 24 goals, 32 assists, 56 points, 49.7 Corsi

Matt Duchene: 24 goals, 29 assists, 53 points, 46.7 Corsi

On the surface, they are virtually the same players.

The only advantage the Senators would get with Duchene is that he is one year younger and still has one year left on his contract. Turris is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season while Duchene is signed through the end of next season at a salary cap hit of $6 million. Unless the Senators are 100 percent convinced they can not get Turris signed to an extension, or that it would cost them more than the $6 million Duchene would make next season, the really isn’t a huge short-term upgrade here.