Senators sign young blueliner Jake Sanderson to 8-year contract extension

Another key part of the Senators' future is staying in Ottawa for the long haul.

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4-million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sanderson is now under contract with the Sens for the next nine seasons after the deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $8.05-million per.

"Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said.

"He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We’re very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract," he added.

Sanderson was Ottawa's second of three first-round selections in 2020, with forwards Tim Stuetzle (No. 3 overall) and Ridly Greig (No. 28 overall) rounding out an impressive draft-floor haul for Dorion.

Sanderson is the latest of Ottawa's young core to sign a max-term extension with the team. (Getty)

The Whitefish, Montana product is set to enter his second NHL campaign after skating in 77 regular-season contests with the Senators in last season — posting four goals and 32 points to rank second among Senators blueliners in scoring while averaging a whopping 21:55 ice time per night. The 21-year old was also named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team alongside Buffalo Sabres stalwart Owen Power to cap a fruitful rookie campaign.

Sanderson, a former University of North Dakota star for two seasons, represented the Stars and Stripes internationally at the 2022 world juniors as Team USA captain, and also suited up for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics.