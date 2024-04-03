Senators play the Panthers in division play

Florida Panthers (47-24-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-37-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators in a matchup within the Atlantic Division Thursday.

Ottawa is 12-7-2 against the Atlantic Division and 33-37-4 overall. The Senators have an 8-9-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Florida has a 13-5-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-24-5 record overall. The Panthers are 17-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 20 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 6.8 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Thomas Chabot: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Rourke Chartier: out (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.