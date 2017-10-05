Senators open season without Karlsson against Capitals

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators will be without their best player when they open the season Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre against the Washington Capitals.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson, who had offseason ankle surgery, has been practicing in a "no contact" jersey for almost two weeks, but Senators coach Guy Boucher said his captain's status remains a "day-to-day thing."

"I know it's getting better every day," Boucher said after Wednesday's practice. "That's all I know. We're getting closer."

With or without Karlsson, the Senators are drawing a formidable opponent off the bat. Also, one that should be hungry.

After winning the Presidents' Trophy for finishing first overall in the regular season, Washington bowed out of the playoffs in the second round for the third spring in a row. Change was inevitable.

Gone from the Capitals' lineup are veterans such as Kevin Shattenkirk, Justin Williams, Karl Alzner and Marcus Johansson.

But there also remains a very solid core in D.C., with Braden Holtby in goal, John Carlson and Matt Niskanen on defense and a forward group led by Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and, of course, Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, the recently turned 32-year-old Capitals captain, will be closely scrutinized for signs of slowing down. After three straight 50-plus goal seasons, he had just 33 in 2016-17.

"It's an important year for him," Capitals GM Brian MacLellan told The Washington Post. "It's kind of like a hump. Where is he going here? Is he the 33-goal scorer, or does he still have a higher level of production. I think he's aware of it."

Nobody believes the Senators, as they are currently assembled, can go any higher than they did last spring, when they made it to double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals before finally bowing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.