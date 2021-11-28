Senators’ night: Tkachuk accuses Lemieux of biting, Murray waived

We’d say “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” but then there’d be the risk that someone would get hungry.

While the Canucks and especially Canadiens are really dominating when it comes to bad Canadian NHL teams creating drama, it was a distasteful Saturday for the Senators, too. Perhaps this was actually the “perfect” night for Brendan Lemieux to (allegedly?) bite Brady Tkachuk, then?

Senators’ Saturday: Murray waived, Lemieux’s alleged bite on Tkachuk

Brendan Lemieux — as it turns out, not surprisingly Claude Lemieux’s son — was ejected for allegedly biting Brady Tkachuk. You can watch multiple replays of the strange spectacle in the video above this headline.

If you want/if you’re eager to defend Lemieux, maybe you can say that Tkachuk shouldn’t have been “face-washing.” Or whatever. Look, this is strange stuff.

The Kings ended up beating the Senators 4-2, capping a day when Ottawa also put struggling goalie Matt Murray on waivers.

Perhaps there’s a chance someone will take another chance on a goalie whose best moments were indeed quite impressive. Matt Murray was key to the Penguins’ repeat Stanley Cup wins, but that happened a long time ago — at least in hockey years.

Plenty of people were confused by the Senators taking such a gamble on Murray, and that (possibly desperate?) bid clearly hasn’t worked out. It’s unlikely that another team will bail the Senators out of Murray’s contract, at least not on waivers.

Matt Murray #Sens is in year 2 of 4 $6.25M cap hit deal. If bought out after this year, saves $5M cash and carries cap hits of: Yr 1 $1.75M

Yr 2 $750K

Yr 3/4 $2.5Mhttps://t.co/ZZtXQgl6RV https://t.co/brrBFudVG5 pic.twitter.com/zpm5yysKSt — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) November 27, 2021

If the Canucks and Canadiens weren’t imploding so spectacularly, you’d expect Pierre Dorion to feel more heat right now. A Senators team hoping to take at least a few steps out of rebuild mode is instead 4-14-1 after a 4-2 loss to the Kings.

A hungry history of very odd violence

In case you’re wondering, there’s some NHL suspension precedent for biting, if Lemieux is guilty of chomping on Tkachuk as believed. (Side note: should it be tkchomping?)

In 2003, Marc Savard received a one-game suspension for biting Darcy Tucker’s glove. Also, the Senators have employed a biter before icing a bit-ee. Back in 2009, Jarkko Ruutu received a two-game suspension for biting Andrew Peters.

Naturally, there have also been multiple incidents where Brad Marchand licked opponents, but these days he’s mainly dodging gloves.

Will the NHL suspend Brendan Lemieux for seemingly biting Brady Tkachuk? We’ll see.

Either way, it’s a memorable moment during a weekend that the Senators would like to forget.

