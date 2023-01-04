Senators goalie Cam Talbot gives nod to Ryan Reynolds with new 'Deadpool' mask

Senators goalie Cam Talbot seems very aware of the buzz Ryan Reynolds is getting for a possible purchase of the team. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

One of the more substantial off-ice stories in the NHL this season will be getting some representation on the ice.

The Ottawa Senators are up for sale and the most publicized party of interest to purchase the team is actor Ryan Reynolds. So public that he has already been at a Sens game since the ownership rumour sprouted and has met with the NHL, drawing rave reviews from Gary Bettman.

Now, thanks to Ottawa goaltender Cam Talbot, Reynolds will be getting to share a little bit of the ice with his potential team.

Unveiled by Friedesigns, a goalie mask painter based out of Calgary, Alta., Talbot's brand new mask will feature Reynolds’s iconic character Deadpool as a fan of the Senators. On one side the Marvel superhero is wearing a Sens jersey, and donning a “Go Sens Go” foam finger. On the other, the Canadiana is ramped up a bit with Deadpool having what looks to be a Sens-themed tattoo, while waving a Canadian flag and holding a Tim Horton’s cup – perfectly on the nose.

This is not the first time an NHL netminder has decided to put a superhero on their mask. The Predators’ Pekka Rinne once wore an Iron Man-themed bucket, and when he was with the Leafs, Frederik Andersen had the Lego Batman on his helmet to honour Toronto fan Will Arnett.

If Reynolds's purchase happens, it will not be the first professional sports team he owns. Along with Rob McElhenney, the actor bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC and with the help of a behind-the-scenes documentary about his venture into the sports world, made a team that plays in the fifth division of English soccer a household name.

The Senators have a slightly better start in popularity compared to Wrexham, but if Reynolds ends up being part of an ownership group and we get a similar series to watch, people all over the world might fall in love with a hockey team in Ottawa.

