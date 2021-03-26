Senators GM Pierre Dorion chucks drink in legendary tantrum after Maple Leafs' OT winner

Senators GM Pierre Dorion threw a legendary tantrum after his club fell to the Maple Leafs in overtime on Thursday. (TSN / Twitter)

The drink in the hand of Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion didn’t stand a chance after his team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime.

After blueliner Justin Holl put home the game-winner, Dorion, in an act of total rage, chucked the closest thing in his possession as far as he could.

The result? A brand new meme.

Sens GM Pierre Dorion chucks his drink after Toronto wins it in OT. pic.twitter.com/yNMJxbPHEB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2021

You’re not likely to find an executive of a team with no playoff aspirations get more upset about a mid-season loss than this.

Dorion’s frustrations can be understood, however. Regardless of the standings, the Battle of Ontario is always a meaningful contest and it was a very avoidable mistake that led to the game-winning goal.

After a sweet defensive play by Auston Matthews, Justin Holl buries the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Maple Leafs! pic.twitter.com/hwGlTcdRu0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2021

Ottawa blueliner Thomas Chabot was leading an odd-man rush when he made an ill-advised cross-ice pass that was intercepted by Auston Matthews. Chabot would chase the puck around his team’s net before Holl ended the contest.

The loss snapped Ottawa's modest two-game winning streak, following a stretch of improved results for the Senators, who have picked up at least one point in each of their last six games.

An encouraging takeaway from tonight’s game for the Senators was the play of youngster Alex Formenton. Playing in his second game of the 2020-21 season, the 2017 second-round pick potted his first goal of the season.

The win was crucial for the Maple Leafs as the team looks to maintain its lead over the rest of the North Division. The victory on Thursday puts Toronto two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.

Aside from a pair of mistakes playing the puck, goaltender Jack Campbell was solid for Toronto, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced. Campbell will get some run as the team’s starter while Frederik Andersen remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. His record improved to 5-0-0 with the win.

