Senators GM Pierre Dorion chucks drink in legendary tantrum after Maple Leafs' OT winner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Senators GM Pierre Dorion threw a legendary tantrum after his club fell to the Maple Leafs in overtime on Thursday.
Senators GM Pierre Dorion threw a legendary tantrum after his club fell to the Maple Leafs in overtime on Thursday. (TSN / Twitter)

The drink in the hand of Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion didn’t stand a chance after his team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime.

After blueliner Justin Holl put home the game-winner, Dorion, in an act of total rage, chucked the closest thing in his possession as far as he could.

The result? A brand new meme.

You’re not likely to find an executive of a team with no playoff aspirations get more upset about a mid-season loss than this.

Dorion’s frustrations can be understood, however. Regardless of the standings, the Battle of Ontario is always a meaningful contest and it was a very avoidable mistake that led to the game-winning goal.

Ottawa blueliner Thomas Chabot was leading an odd-man rush when he made an ill-advised cross-ice pass that was intercepted by Auston Matthews. Chabot would chase the puck around his team’s net before Holl ended the contest.

The loss snapped Ottawa's modest two-game winning streak, following a stretch of improved results for the Senators, who have picked up at least one point in each of their last six games.

An encouraging takeaway from tonight’s game for the Senators was the play of youngster Alex Formenton. Playing in his second game of the 2020-21 season, the 2017 second-round pick potted his first goal of the season.

The win was crucial for the Maple Leafs as the team looks to maintain its lead over the rest of the North Division. The victory on Thursday puts Toronto two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.

Aside from a pair of mistakes playing the puck, goaltender Jack Campbell was solid for Toronto, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced. Campbell will get some run as the team’s starter while Frederik Andersen remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. His record improved to 5-0-0 with the win.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Holl scores late in OT, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-2

    Justin Holl scored at 4:42 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. With the Senators poised to break the other way 3-on-1 with the clock ticking down in the extra period, Matthews knocked Thomas Chabot’s pass out of the air with his knee. “He’s just elevated his game in so many ways,” Toronto forward Jason Spezza said about Matthews.

  • a Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 03/25/2021

  • Here’s Rod Brind’Amour’s take on Tim Peel, the NHL ref fired after hot mic incident

    “They get it right 90 percent of the time but we live in a world where you’ve got to get it right 100 percent of the time.”

  • Dave Grohl Shares the Story Behind ‘Everlong’

    If you watched Dave Grohl perform an acoustic version of "Everlong" at Oates Song Fest 7908 over the weekend, then you've already heard the story behind the iconic Foo Fighters song. For the rest of us, that performance and tale is now available on YouTube, Instagram, and everywhere in between. According to Grohl,…

  • Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 03/25/2021

  • Notre Dame Hockey Withdraws From NCAA Tournament

    COVID-19 test results in premature end to the season.

  • Eddie Hearn on the latest with Fury vs Joshua

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn joined Ak & Barak discusses the latest on the potential blockbuster between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury including timetables.

  • Barty survives scare for first 'bubble win'

    After a solid first set Barty, who had previously said she was suffering from jet lag after a marathon flight, got into trouble as unforced errors began to pile up. She fell behind 5-2 in the third and was later pushed to the brink but jumped on a soft serve from Kucova on match point to extend the contest and was able to lean on her powerful serve in the final game to advance on a hot day at Hard Rock Stadium. "My first bubble win," Barty said of the tournament, where a limited number of fans are allowed on the grounds.

  • Anthony Beauvillier nets OT winner as Islanders come back to beat Bruins 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 21 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night.

  • Badly outshot, Wild defies odd to shut out Blues 2-0

    With the Wild and Blues sitting next to each other in the West Division and the longtime rivals facing off eight times in the roughly six weeks remaining in the season, this head-to-head series will help decide where each team finishes in the standings. And one game into the battle, the Wild has the upper hand. Led by goaltender Cam Talbot's second shutout of the season and a less-is-more ...

  • Here's what Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard had to say about Sweet 16, Florida State

    Here's what Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard had to say about the Sweet 16 matchup on Sunday against Florida State.

  • Winners and losers from free agency

    Matt Harmon and Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy recap 2021 in free agency.

  • Navalny's allies fear for his life as he complains about deteriorating health

    Alexei Navalny says he is losing the use of one of his legs while jailed in a notorious Russian penal colony, with his team claiming that the opposition leader has been deliberately denied medical treatment. Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has taken a turn for the worse after he first started experiencing severe back pain four weeks ago, he said in official complaints released on Thursday. “My condition has deteriorated, severe pain has spread to my right leg which has lost sensation from the calf downwards. I’m having difficulty walking,” he wrote. Mr Navalny blamed the prison authorities for wilfully denying him medical help “to damage my health.” His allies first raised the alarm about his condition on Wednesday after the prison administration refused to let his lawyers see him. Vadim Kobzev, his lawyer, who was able to see him on Thursday, said that Mr Navalny was taken for an MRI scan on Wednesday but has been kept in the dark about the results or any possible diagnosis. “He’s losing sensation in his leg, and the way things are going, he’s going to need crutches soon,” he said, adding that his client is given only two ibuprofen pills a day, which he considers a “mockery.” Mr Navalny has filed a separate complaint against intrusive surveillance while he sleeps, saying he is woken up eight times a night. “They’re practically torturing me by depriving me of sleep,” Mr Navalny said in the complaint, citing Russian prison regulations, guaranteeing uninterrupted sleep for inmates. Mr Navalny's wife on Thursday called on President Putin to release him. “Everyone who knows Alexei knows that he is not a complainer… Alexei didn’t want us to speak about it so that it wouldn’t look like he was complaining,” Yulia Navalnaya said in an Instagram post, adding that the prison administration did not allow his family to pass him any medication. “I demand that my husband, Alexei Navalny, who was locked up illegally, be immediately released. He was locked up because (Putin) is afraid of political competition and wants to sit on his throne for the rest of his life.”

  • Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

    The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said Thursday his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.

  • Alex Ovechkin, Caps stay hot with 8th win in 9 games

    Alex Ovechkin and the Caps picked up where they left off after a four-day break with a 4-3 win over New Jersey.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Bryson DeChambeau explains his 'heel-pulled' 46-yard drive on Day 2 in Austin

    Officially, Bryson DeChambeau’s drive at the par-4 10th hole travelled 46 yards in the wrong direction but it’s never as simple as that.

  • The Norman Powell trade is bittersweet for Trail Blazers fans

    Fans have missed feelings about the big trade in Portland...

  • Guns are on Supreme Court's agenda days after mass shootings

    A possible expansion of gun rights is on the Supreme Court's agenda, days after mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their docket for the fall. Among the prospects is an appeal from gun rights advocates that asks the court to declare a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-protection.

  • YouTube star David Dobrik has been dropped by 13 brands including HelloFresh, EA Sports, and Honey

    This week's rundown includes how ESPN quadrupled its TikTok follower count in the past year by diving into metrics and monitoring trends.