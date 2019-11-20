Senators’ Bobby Ryan enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan (9) drives past New York Rangers' Lias Andersson (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players' Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.

The Senators issued a statement from general manager Pierre Dorion saying, ''Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter.''

The 32-year-old Ryan did not play for Ottawa in a victory in Detroit on Tuesday, one day after leaving practice early because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season.

The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

