Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, has died aged 90, according to reports.

The California Democrat, the longest-serving female senator, had announced in February that she planned to retire at the end of her term.

She had faced calls for her resignation over concerns about her health.

Ms Feinstein, who served in the Senate for 30 years, died on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.

Ms Feinstein was the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the first woman to become mayor of the city.

She suffered from a string of health issues after she was admitted to hospital for shingles in February, which saw her absent from the Senate for several months. She suffered multiple complications, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.

The gun control advocate appeared confused at times, appearing unsure of how long she was absent and her diagnoses.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing at the end of July, Ms Feinstein had to be prompted to vote “aye”.

Governor Gavin Newsom now has the power to appoint a replacement to serve out the rest of Ms Feinstein’s term, keeping the Democratic majority in the chamber until January 2025.



Mr Newsom said in March 2021 he had a list of “multiple” replacements and pledged to appoint a black woman if Ms Feinstein were to retire.



But issues could arise for the Democrats given the vacant chair on the Judiciary committee, where with her absence the party has lost its majority.



If Republicans could object to her replacement being given a spot on the committee, it would leave President Joe Biden unable to advance nominees - such as to the Supreme Court - without bipartisan support.



Earlier this year the GOP objected to Ms Feinstein being temporarily replaced on the committee while she was unwell, delaying the confirmation of several of Mr Biden’s appointments to federal judgeships and executive positions.