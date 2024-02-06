Senate's border deal on increasingly thin ice ahead of test vote

Sen. James Lankford toiled for four months over bipartisan border provisions. But Monday night, just over 24 hours after the national security supplemental, which includes the painstakingly negotiated border provisions, was released for his colleagues to review, Lankford walked out of a closed-door briefing with Republicans acknowledging that the bill does not have the votes for it to advance in the Senate on Wednesday.

"I would anticipate Wednesday the cloture vote does not pass," Lankford said, referring to the technical name of the procedural vote that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled for later this week.

Schumer, in a floor speech on Tuesday, said he would delay the vote -- but was skeptical it would make a difference.

In a closed-door meeting that lasted nearly 90 minutes Monday night, Republicans debated the merits of the 370-page national security supplemental, and whether or not to provide the necessary 60 votes to get to floor consideration of the bill during a key procedural vote on Wednesday.

A good chunk of the Senate Republican conference opposes this bill because they object to the policies in it. At least 19 have issued statements stating as much.

But many Senate Republicans, including those moderates who would likely be necessary to getting 60 votes to proceed during the upcoming test vote, left the meeting saying they won't greenlight moving it forward -- not because of policy -- but because they don't believe they've had sufficient time to review the technically complex border provisions.

"I think it's fair to say everybody thinks that, you know, voting Wednesday is voting too soon," Sen. John Thune, the Republican Whip, said leaving the meeting Monday. "I think there's a very real concern that there hasn't been adequate time. And I think the Wednesday vote is going to be for most our members too early."

So now, Republican leadership is trying to weigh the next steps.

One thing on the table that leaders are considering: buying senators more time to consider the bill by filibustering it on Wednesday. That would mean Republican senators deny the votes necessary to begin formal debate on the floor. Leader Schumer would still have the ability to call it back up at a later date, but it would set the bill aside for the time being.

With extra time, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, might have more time to sell his colleagues on the package while he waits for the political firestorm surrounding this bill to ebb.

Leadership-level conversations about stalling debate on this bill don't necessarily signal a lack of support. Lankford told ABC News that McConnell, who gave a floor speech Monday touting many of the provisions in the supplemental package, remains supportive of the legislation even as he toys with what the next step should be.

"I think it's procedural more than product," Lankford said when asked about McConnell's current position on the bill, adding that McConnell is "continuing to be able to affirm publicly" that he is supportive of the bill.

In floor remarks Tuesday, Schumer lambasted Republicans after "disturbing" reports that they plan to block the national security supplemental with border provisions from advancing during an upcoming procedural vote.

"After months of good faith negotiations, after months of giving Republicans many of the things they asked for, Leader McConnell and the Republican conference are ready to kill the national security supplemental package, even with the border provisions they so fervently demanded," Schumer said.

Schumer said the GOP decision to reject the bill represents a "dramatic transformation in Republican thought." He said Senate Republicans and House Speaker Mike Johnson have "moved the goal posts" on negotiations.

"This is the new Republican line on the border: It's an emergency but it can wait 12 months or until the end of time. What utter bunk," Schumer said.

Schumer said he'd be comfortable delaying the vote -- though he cast doubts on Republicans' motives for wanting the vote postponed.

"I will even offer to delay that vote until some time on Thursday to give even more time for Senators to make up their mind, but I suspect they won't accept even that offer because they don't really want more time, they're just using it as an excuse," Schumer said.

A number of moderate senators who would be needed to get to 60 votes left Monday night's meeting saying they'll vote no on moving forward if the vote is held on Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he'd be amenable to continuing to work on the bill, but will vote to block it from moving forward on Wednesday.

"I think we said to begin with we wanted time. I still think we want time," Rounds said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, agreed.

"Clearly a bill of this magnitude being brought to the floor in 48 hours is really rushing it, so that's another element that we talked in there, which in my view is problematic," Sullivan said.

Even Lankford may choose to vote against proceeding on Wednesday if the rest of his conference isn't ready to move forward.

"I'm listening to the rest of the conference on this," Lankford said. "If the conference is not ready to be able to move on it, there's no reason for me to be able to vote on cloture. That's not voting against the bill."

Hours after the bill text was release Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson shot it down, saying in a statement that the bill is "dead on arrival" and "even worse than we expected, and won't come close to ending the border catastrophe the President created."

Asked about Johnson's comments, Lankford acknowledged the challenge of drawing such a quick conclusion of the robust bill.

"People are throwing all these great hyperboles out there before they've really had a chance to be able to read through it and to be able to go through," Lankford told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott. "It's interesting -- I've had folks saying, 'Hey this is really technical, it's going to take days or weeks to be able to read through it -- yet within minutes or hours they were saying, 'Hey, I oppose it because I've gone through it.'"

Senators did not give a clear read out of how much time they believed they'd need to consider this.

But several did say that any path forward would need to involve opportunities to offer amendments to the package.

