Senate votes to end debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The U.S. Capitol. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Senate voted 68-29 on Sunday night to end debate on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, meaning the measure could pass as soon as Monday night.

Eighteen Republicans voted with the Democrats to move the legislation along. Under Senate rules, lawmakers opposed to the measure could run the clock for 30 more hours before a final vote, The Hill reports, which could push the expected passage of the bill to Tuesday morning. If it passes, it will go on to the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said Democrats are "ready and willing to vote on additional amendments to the bill before moving to final passage. Once again that will require the cooperation of our Republican colleagues. I hope they will cooperate so we can move more quickly. Otherwise we'll proceed by the book and finish the bill."

