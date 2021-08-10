Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, handing major win to Biden

The Senate voted 69-30 on Tuesday to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, handing a major victory to President Biden and a group of senators that spent months negotiating on the agreement.

Why it matters: The monster bill would deliver hundreds of billions of dollars for roads, bridges, waterways and other "hard infrastructure" items. It is widely seen as a victory for both parties and the reputation of the Senate, especially given the current level of polarization in Congress.

Despite the bill's success in the Senate, it faces an uphill battle in the House, where members were largely left out of the negotiating process.

But the large margin of votes for the bill — 19 Senate Republicans voted in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — could make it harder for House progressives to dismiss outright.

What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the vote in the Senate, told reporters, "It’s a good day. It’s a very good day. Independents, Democrats, Republicans coming together, understanding that we can work together in the best interest of all of the American people, and for that reason it's very good."

Details: The bill will cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, and offers more than $550 billion in new spending, including ...

$110 billion in new funds for roads, bridges, and major projects. $40 billion is new funding for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation and $17.5 billion is for major projects.

$73 billion for the country's electric grid and power structures.

$66 billion for rail services.

$65 billion for broadband.

$55 billion for water infrastructure.

$21 billion in environmental remediation.

$47 billion for flooding and coastal resiliency.

$39 billion to modernize transit. This is the largest federal investment in public transit in history, according to the White House.

$25 billion for airports.

$17 billion in port infrastructure.

$11 billion in transportation safety programs.

$7.5 billion for electric vehicles and EV charging; $2.5 billion in zero-emission buses, $2.5 billion in low-emission buses, and $2.5 billion for ferries.

The bill will include language regarding enforcement of unemployment insurance fraud.

The measure will add $256 billion in projected deficits over eight years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

What's next: The Senate will now immediately move to consider Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which contains many of the remaining social-spending and climate priorities in Biden's agenda.

The process will face its own series of amendments and procedural hurdles, but it is expected to pass as early as the end of this week.

Then comes the hard part. Once the budget resolution passes, Senate Democrats will have to begin negotiating sections of the reconciliation bill in earnest — without losing a single Democratic vote.

This will begin during August recess and continue through the fall.

