Senate haggles over bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

The Senate reconvened in an unusual Sunday session to debate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure destined for bipartisan passage.

A freshman Republican senator held up passing the measure on Saturday, arguing the GOP needed more time to consider the bill and debate amendments. Unless Sen. Bill Hagerty joins all lawmakers in agreeing to faster consideration, the measure may not pass until early in the week.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, told lawmakers the Senate will not adjourn for the scheduled summer recesses until the bill gets a final vote.

“Democrats are ready and willing to vote on additional amendments to the bill before moving to final passage,” Schumer said Sunday. “Once again, that will require the cooperation of our Republican colleagues. I hope they will cooperate so we can move more quickly. Otherwise, we'll proceed by the book and finish the bill.”

The measure cleared a key procedural hurdle on Saturday with the support of 18 Republicans. However, most of the GOP opposes the bill, citing the high cost and a report by the Congressional Budget Office that revealed half of the measure’s $550 billion in new spending will not be offset and will increase the nation’s deficit. Republicans also oppose a move by Democrats to link the package to a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that no GOP lawmaker supports. The second bill would pay for universal day care, free community college, expanded Medicare benefits, and other liberal wish list items.

On Saturday, Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican, said he is not willing to speed up consideration of the bill and urged Republicans to block it, arguing the package was rushed and would help Democrats pass a large spending bill that promotes socialism in America. Democrats are expected to take up the framework in a budget resolution immediately following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“We must fight to preserve our American system and the American dream,” Hagerty said. “Not in a tornado or hurried legislative activity that will seal our decline."

Republicans and Democrats have been unable to reach an agreement on finalizing amendments as talks continued Sunday.

Among the amendments is one authored by Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, that would allow states to spend up to 30% of unused federal COVID-19 aid on infrastructure. Lawmakers are also negotiating an amendment on the taxation of cryptocurrency.

Only 10 Republican lawmakers will be needed to ensure the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes the Senate, and it’s on a path to garner at least that many GOP votes. Republicans who support the bill say it will provide critical funding for aging roads, bridges, and waterways and will help expand broadband access.

The measure has the strong backing of the White House and President Joe Biden, who has been touting the bill for weeks. It includes $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations but leaves out much of the green energy policy initiatives House Democrats are seeking.

The House is expected to consider the Senate bill some time after it returns from summer recess.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she won’t take up the infrastructure bill until the Senate votes on a budget resolution that will provide a framework for the $3.5 trillion spending measure.

“We are going to do this when we can do it all,” Pelosi said.

