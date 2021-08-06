Senate cuts off infrastructure debate, readies for final vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut off debate on the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, setting it up for a final vote in his chamber as early as Saturday.

Why it matters: The bill's expected passage will be a major victory for Congress and the Biden administration, especially given the current level of polarization in Congress.

Between the lines: Senate leaders in both parties have been discussing ways to accelerate the remainder of floor debate over the bipartisan bill.

Their goal is to vote on the proposal as soon as possible so they can move onto consideration of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and salvage as much of their August recess as possible.

Republicans had been waiting for the Congressional Budget Office to score the package before voting. The CBO released their score Thursday afternoon, making a final vote possible as early as Thursday night. However, Schumer told reporters after filing cloture, "We aren't there yet."

Many senators will be out of town Friday to attend the funeral for former Sen. Mike Enzi's (R-Wyo.), pushing the likely vote to Saturday.

Behind the scenes: While everyone can declare a win once the bipartisan package passes, there's a ton of frustration that's built up in the process.

It's not just about the substance of the bill; it's about the process used to draft it.

Committee chairs are furious at being left out of the bipartisan negotiations staged by the G10 — later expanded to the G22.

They blame the breakaway lawmakers for fueling a breakdown in regular order, which dragged out the talks, multiple lawmakers and their aides tell Axios.

