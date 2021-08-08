Senate confirms Biden's pick Carlos Del Toro as Navy secretary

The Senate confirmed Carlos Del Toro, a retired commander, as Navy secretary on Saturday evening.

Why it matters: President Biden's pick for the role has nearly 40 years of experience in national security, naval operations, budgeting and acquisition. Del Toro is the second Latino to serve in the position.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement after the Cuba-born Naval Academy graduate was confirmed as the 78th Navy secretary that Del Toro’s "lifelong pursuits and deep experience advancing America’s national security make him well-prepared to serve" in the role.

"As an immigrant who has dedicated his life to public service, Carlos exemplifies the core values of honor, courage, and commitment in defense of our country," Austin said.

For the record: Del Toro had for the past 17 years served as CEO and president of SBG Technology Solutions, supporting defense programs in Navy issue areas.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free