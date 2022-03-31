Senate bill seeks to limit NCAA investigations | College Football Enquirer

Reuters Videos

STORY: All Russian forces that had occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power station have pulled back from the plant.That's according to Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, which on Thursday suggested that concerns over radiation had driven the Russians away.The explosion of one of Chernobyl's nuclear reactors in 1986 was the worst nuclear accident in history, contaminating swaths of the surrounding area with deadly radiation.Energoatom also said on Thursday that it had confirmed information that Russian troops had dug fortifications - including trenches - in the so-called Red Forest - the most radioactively contaminated part of the zone around Chernobyl.In a statement, the power company said "almost a riot began to brew among the soldiers," due to fears of radiation. Ukraine has repeatedly expressed safety concerns about Chernobyl and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops, whose presence prevented the rotation of the plant's personnel for a time.Russia's defense ministry did not respond to requests to comments on the Chernobyl statements.The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it is preparing to send a mission to the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, after Ukraine informed it that most Russian troops controlling the site had pulled out.The IAEA said it has not been able to confirm reports of Russian forces receiving high doses of radiation while stationed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.