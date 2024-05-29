Sen. Wyden calls for Bill Walton statue outside Moda Center, Trail Blazers organization responds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden called for the Portland Trail Blazers to erect a statue of former Blazer Bill Walton outside the Moda Center on Tuesday, following the beloved big man’s death on Monday.

“Can’t stop thinking today about the passing of my friend Bill Walton and hoping a statue of him will soon be in the works outside the Moda Center so he can always be remembered appropriately in Rip City,” Wyden wrote on social media.

Walton’s hometown of San Diego has been notably unwelcoming to a 1,200-pound bronze statue of the NBA star in recent years. The life-sized, 6-foot-11-inch statue depicts Walton, who was an avid cyclist, with his arms outstretched in front of a bicycle. The $200,000 statue was commissioned by a private group, which attempted to donate the piece to the San Diego Airport in 2016. The Airport Authority’s Art Advisory Committee rejected the offer, the San Diego Tribune first reported.

Bill Walton poses with the statue during an unveiling in San Diego in 2016. (KSWB)

The committee told donors that it rejected the sculpture because it “lacks strong relevance to the Public Art Collection, which is focused on commissioning original artworks that are seamlessly integrated into the airport environment,” the Tribune reported. Since then, the statue has traveled around the greater San Diego area: Petco Park, the Valley View Casino Center, and Ski Beach Park in Mission Bay.

The statue was mostly paid for by San Diego philanthropists Pat and Stephanie Kilkenny in honor of Walton’s charitable work for the San Diego community. Walton’s donations were often channeled through the Lucky Duck Foundation, which was founded by the Kilkenny family and named after their love for the Oregon Ducks, the San Diego Tribune reported.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Lucky Duck about the possibility of the foundation loaning the already-existing statue of Walton to the Blazers organization or the City of Portland. Lucky Duck Foundation Chief Executive Officer Drew Moser told KOIN 6 News that, although the Walton family is currently dealing with other issues following the NBA legend’s death, it was something that the organization would look into.

“I spoke with Pat Kilkenny about it and we’ll confer with the family at the appropriate time,” Moser said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Trail Blazers organization on Tuesday about the possibility of a Walton statue outside the Moda Center. The Trail Blazers did not immediately respond. Walton helped the Blazers organization win its only NBA championship in 1977. Walton was also named the NBA Finals MVP.

