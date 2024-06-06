Sen. Tina Smith goes to bat against Comcast for frustrated Twins fans

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a look at Justin Jefferson's first four seasons with the Vikings and how his fifth feels like the start of a new phase of his career. The star wide receiver has a big new contract and a rookie quarterback to help bring along. Plus Rand takes note of another win for the Lynx and a milestone for Cheryl Reeve.

9:00: U.S. Senator Tina Smith joins the show as she takes up the cause for frustrated Twins fans. Smith this week wrote a letter to Comcast's top executive this week urging the cable giant to put Bally Sports North back on the air and noting that her "constituents are furious" that they haven't been able to watch the Twins for more than a month. She explains more of that frustration to Rand.

24:00: Another disappointing Twins vs. Yankees game and an NBA Finals worth watching if you're a Wolves fan.

